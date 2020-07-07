MIAMI, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FITLIGHT®, a technology company who designs and creates innovative exercise and training environments with light sensors announced today they are sponsoring Palm Tee Golf's 'Aim for Change' Golf Fundraising challenge. The event, hosted by Palm Tee Golf, is scheduled to take place on July 24-26, 2020 at the Costa Del Sol Golf Club in Doral, FL.
The event will sponsor 10 youth golfers ages 13-18 and each will be placed on one of the 10 teams competing. Palm Tee Golf is an aquatic golf range featuring floating green targets that allow the golfers to test their accuracy from 20-120 yards. Teams will be competing over the course of 3 days with prizes for the top 3 teams and a percent of the proceeds from the event being donated to Overtown Youth Center. The Overtown Youth Center is a youth development program that provides comprehensive services to predominantly African American and Hispanic at-risk youth and their families, all of whom live in some of the most underserved neighborhoods in South Florida. The event is an opportunity to help shed light on the recent events surrounding racial injustice that have taken place and to help make a difference in the lives of those around us.
"As a black man in America, I have personally experienced racism and the injustices that continue to plague our country. At this moment it is my duty as a leader to inspire and influence the black youth so that they can rewrite our history and benefit from the positive attributes this country has to offer," said Julian Butler, Owner of Palm Tee Golf and U.S. Veteran. "One of the things that specifically helped me as a youth was being able to break the cultural barrier. We are a country built on a lot of things, some good, and some ugly – but one thing that makes this country great is our ability to unify and overcome. No judgment nor assumptions based on past experiences – lets come together, to celebrate our freedom to UNITE and play some golf!"
"We are so happy to be a part of this fantastic initiative," said Alana D'Andrade, Director of Business Development at FITLIGHT®. "I believe change begins in your own community and FITLIGHT® has made it a priority to be involved with local events, such as this, that provide opportunities for black youth, as well as support black-owned businesses, such as Palm Tee Golf. We hope this is one event of many to come in the future."
To register for the Aim for Change Event, please visit: http://www.palmteegolf.com/.
About FITLIGHT®
FITLIGHT Corp. is headquartered in Ontario, Canada and has their U.S. office in Miami, serving customers worldwide. FITLIGHT® specializes in designing and creating equipment and technology applicable in sports, healthcare and tactical industries and have embraced innovative technology in the creation of products for all to enjoy in the pursuit of performance excellence. The goal at FITLIGHT® is to change the way performance is measured and to be the global leader in revolutionizing human performance by offering interactive, adaptable, and measurable training solutions, and improving the relationship between the brain and body.
About Overtown Youth Center
The Overtown Youth Center (OYC) was founded in 2003 by NBA Hall-of-Famer Alonzo Mourning and real estate developer Martin Z. Margulies in hopes of creating a safe haven for children living in Overtown and neighboring communities. For over 17 years, OYC has been providing holistic programming to erase the generational cycles of poverty by providing the necessary resources to level the playing field. OYC and Honey Shine has graduated over 95% of its high school seniors since inception; with 80% of its participants enrolling in colleges, universities, and or vocational program. By age 25; OYC is committed to ensuring that 100% of its alumni are considered Positive Contributing Citizens. For more information on Overtown Youth Center, contact Development Director, Yance Torres @ yance.torres@overtownyouth.org or visit www.overtownyouth.org