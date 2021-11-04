BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Byrd will also be releasing a few of his favorite crawls from his published book onto the blog, where readers will be able to access this guide to start on their journey to better health.
Looking and feeling younger—and finding the Fountain of Youth—has always been on our radar. With Crawling: Burn Fat, Build Muscle, and Change Your Life, you dive into how getting back to your most primitive form of movement can help lead you to feel like your best self once again. This physical activity has stood the test of time—and Byrd goes into why getting back to our roots in movement can be a best fit for our innermost and outermost health.
Available in both paperback and Kindle formatting, this comprehensive guide has over 80 colored pictures, text descriptions, and easy-to-follow definitions of which muscle groups are being worked during a particular style crawl.
The book walks you through an introduction to crawling, and takes you all the way to crucial information on how to maximize crawling results in your health.
For those interested in purchasing the paperback copy, you can find it on Amazon.com. For more information about Byrd's history, experience, and other authored articles in the fitness industry, please visit Microdosefitness.com.
