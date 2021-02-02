MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, today announces it has ranked #208 on Entrepreneur magazine's list of top 500 franchises.
This highly competitive list recognizes the top 500 franchise brands that continued to grow and evolve in 2020 despite challenges faced in the industry across the U.S. Entrepreneur evaluates franchises based on five pillars:
- Costs and fees
- Size and growth
- Support (i.e., training times, marketing support, operational support)
- Brand strength (i.e., social media, years in business)
- Financial strength and stability
"We value each and every one of our Franchise Machine Technicians franchisees and aim to provide top-notch support and training to ensure they feel confident in their respective markets, and we have the stability to back it up," says Don Powers, CEO and Founder of Fitness Machine Technicians. "It's an honor to be recognized nationally for our success as a franchise brand and we're excited to continue our growth in the years to come!"
Fitness Machine Technicians sold its first franchise in 2012 before rolling out a national franchise campaign in 2018. The brand has since signed 45 franchisees, with over 100 territories in operation and is open in 31 states. In addition to continuing its growth across the United States, Fitness Machine Technicians will expand into Canada this year.
For more than 40 years, Entrepreneur has recognized franchise brands in their Franchise 500® ranking and calls itself "the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking." Last year, Fitness Machine Technicians made the publication's list of Fastest Growing Franchises.
Fitness Machine Technicians offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment on a contract and non-contract basis. The company is headquartered outside of Philadelphia and offers franchise opportunities in multiple markets across the nation.
About Fitness Machine Technicians
Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.
Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company's award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the country. For more information, visit the website at http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.
