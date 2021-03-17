INLAND EMPIRE, Calif., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Machine Technicians, specialists in the maintenance and repair of exercise equipment for commercial and residential customers, opens in the Inland Empire area today. Corona resident Alex Wang will own and operate the local office.
Fitness Machine Technicians operates in more than 100 markets across the country and offers service/repair and maintenance on a variety of exercise equipment in fitness centers, universities, high schools, hotels, apartment complexes, corporate gyms and private residences.
Wang received both his undergrad and MBA from Cal Poly Pomona and spent his career working for public and private enterprises where he developed database and video conferencing software, in addition to serving in sales, marketing, and project management roles. He also recently started his own sporting good and promotional product company and hopes to use the entrepreneurial skills he's acquired there with his new venture.
"We've all had experiences with broken fitness equipment – for me personally, an apartment complex where I used to live had a fitness center where almost half of the machines were always out of order. It was frustrating to know my wife and I were paying rent each month that included the cost of a service we couldn't use," said Wang. "I'm excited to provide a solution for this all-too-common problem, especially in such a fast-growing, active community."
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, technicians take extra precautions by wearing face masks, shoe covers, and gloves and using disinfectant wipes when servicing equipment.
Since its inception, Fitness Machine Technicians has been committed to delivering reliable service/repair and preventive maintenance services to customers across the nation. With more than 35 years' experience in the fitness industry, Chief Executive and Founder Don Powers created a company that puts its customers first.
Powers notes, "Alex's background – both with technology and business operations – makes him the perfect fit for Fitness Machine Technicians. We're excited to watch him grow our California footprint!"
For more information about having a fitness machine or exercise facility serviced, please contact please contact Fitness Machine Technicians of Inland Empire at 833-368-8324 or visit http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com/Inland-Empire.
About Fitness Machine Technicians
Fitness Machine Technicians specializes in the maintenance and repair of fitness equipment for commercial and home exercise facilities. Clients include fitness centers, corporations, hotels, condominiums, high schools, colleges and universities, government, and residential homes across the United States. Its corporate-trained and authorized technicians are committed to providing the most reliable repair and maintenance services.
Fitness Machine Technicians also offers franchise opportunities to individuals with an interest in fitness and looking to run a service-based business based on a proven operating model. The company's award-winning franchise currently has locations in approximately 100 territories across the country. For more information, visit the website at http://www.FitnessMachineTechnicians.com or call 844-FMT-FIXX.
