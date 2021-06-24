NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flag & Anthem, the premium clothing brand, has launched a new collection in partnership with NASCAR driver and Flag & Anthem Brand Ambassador Ryan Blaney, along with professional motorsports team Team Penske. The collection, which features unisex graphic tees, will be available online at flagandanthem.com and store.teampenske.com.
"Our exclusive Team Penske collaboration combines the vintage-inspired graphics Flag & Anthem is known for with the official trademarked #12 and gives racing fans a new way to support their favorite driver," said Brad Gartman, Co-Founder of Flag & Anthem.
Designed with input from Blaney and Team Penske, the collection exemplifies an authentic vintage aesthetic and comes in a variety of different styles, colors and cuts.
"This is such a cool extension of my relationship with Flag & Anthem," said Blaney, a multi-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series. "From what started with sharing design inspiration to the finished product, I hope it is something the fans will really embrace in terms of the look and feel of the product. I am really pleased we were able to bring Flag & Anthem and Team Penske together on this collaboration."
Launching just in time for Fourth of July barbecues and the second half of the NASCAR season, the entire collection is available online at flagandanthem.com and store.teampenske.com and at the Team Penske Fan Store in Mooresville, NC. The graphic tees start at $26.50.
ABOUT FLAG & ANTHEM
Established in 2016, Flag & Anthem was founded as a premium quality men's clothing brand by two guys who have been making clothing for over 20 years. They've mastered superior quality, impeccable detail, and the perfect fit, all at an affordable price. Flag & Anthem exemplifies a refined to rugged look with an authentic, vintage-inspired aesthetic and specializes in making comfortable and versatile clothing that you can wear while you enjoy your everyday life, wherever it takes you. Seasonal collections include casual button-downs, elevated knitwear, comfort denim, signature chinos, hybrid shorts, and much more. In Spring 2020 their everyday performance line, MadeFlex, launched as a much-needed collection, combining the best technologies with the most versatile styles to create wearable-performance apparel. In Spring 2018, Flag & Anthem started a long-term partnership with country music star Dierks Bentley on the brand's Desert Son product line. Flag & Anthem is available at http://www.flagandanthem.com and such retailers as Stitch Fix, Bloomingdale's, Dillard's, Buckle, Von Maur, Scheels and hundreds of specialty boutiques across the country.
About Team Penske
Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 550 major race wins, over 650 pole positions and 40 Championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 55-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, two Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, overall victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring along with a win in Australia's legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2021, Team Penske will compete in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For more information about Team Penske, please visit http://www.teampenske.com.
