WESTON, Fla., July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex Seal is proud to announce a partnership with WTA competitor Jennifer Brady. At only 26 years old, she's one of the top female tennis players in the world. In the past year, Brady won her first singles title in the WTA tour at the Top Seed Open and was a finalist in the 2021 Australian Open. She is currently ranked No. 15 in the Official Women's Singles Ranking and No. 3 in the United States.
Brady and Flex Seal will partner for several digital collaborations as well as onsite brand activations in WTA and Grand Slam competitions worldwide.
"I'm excited to be working with the Flex Seal Family of Products. I love that they are an American owned brand and I think their products are awesome. I've actually been using their products around the house. I know our partnership will be a great one," said Brady.
Brady, a Harrisburg, PA native, played collegiately at the University of California, Los Angeles, where she won a Division I Women's tennis National Championship.
"Jennifer is an incredible athlete. Her commitment to tennis is unmatched and truly impressive. We are beyond excited to introduce her as a representative of our brand, both on and off the court," said Phil Swift, CEO, Inventor and Spokesperson for The Flex Seal® Family of Products.
Flex Seal is excited to join Jennifer Brady on her journey while she competes worldwide on the WTA Tour and at the Grand Slams.
About The Flex Seal Family of Products
Swift Response, LLC is the distributor and marketer of The Flex Seal® Family of Products. Founded in 2011, the company provides a variety of DIY home repair and maintenance products specializing in waterproofing, adhesive, bonding and sealing.
