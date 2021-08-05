GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Home Field AGvantage, Florida's premier Ag Day celebrations will kick-off on Sept. 4 at the University of Florida vs. Florida Atlantic University game. The celebration will continue at the Florida State University vs. University of Louisville game on Sept. 25, 2021.
The inaugural tailgate events are free to the public and will provide fans a complete interactive agriculture experience; highlighting different products grown around the Sunshine State. Other highlights include live music, food samples and fun family and kid-friendly activities.
"This is our opportunity to promote the connection that Floridians have to agriculture and the farm families in our state," said Florida Farm Bureau President John L. Hoblick. "It is a great way to highlight the importance of agriculture as a whole while enjoying good food, family-fun and football."
The Ag Day celebration will also include on-field recognitions to honor farm families and provide fans shareable photo opportunities with the hashtag #MyAGexperience.
For more information on The Home Field AGvantage celebration and to win an ultimate tailgate package, visit https://thehomefieldagvantage.org/.
Florida Farm Bureau, the state's largest general agricultural organization, represents more than 137,000 member-families. We serve to enhance farm enterprise and improve rural communities.
