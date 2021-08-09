WARNER ROBBINS, Ga., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirteen boys from Martin County, Florida, are playing for the chance of a lifetime to go to the Little League World Series. 

The Florida State champs are playing in the Southeastern Regional baseball tournament and will take on Georgia in the winners bracket final tonight at 7:00 p.m. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

If our Florida Champs win… next stop will be Williamsport, Pennsylvania to play in the Little League World Series.

Media is invited to a local watch party where the team's family and friends from Martin County North Little League will be gathered.

What:

WATCH PARTY  

Where: 

Hurricane Grill & Wings



2355 SW Martin Hwy, Palm City, FL       

When: 

6:30 p.m.

Onsite Contact: 

Tad Sacheck/President of Martin County North Little League



727-744-6052  

Martin County North Little League: www.mcnll.com

The 2021 State Champion Players:

Mason Galdys, Dillon Thomas, Parker Shoup, McClain Lewis, John Thornton, Frankie Brancaleone, Zachary Stern, Jake Funare, Tyler Fitzgerald, Evan Morejon, Brennan Jones, Will Wintercorn, Preston Sullivan

Manager:

Mark Rodgers

Assistant Coaches:   

Craig Saccavino

Brandt Martin

