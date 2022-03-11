OSHKOSH, Wis., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --The day celebrating the skill, beauty, and excitement of aerobatics will expand this year, as the International Aerobatic Club (IAC) goes global with International Aerobatics Day on Saturday, June 25.
The 2022 commemoration builds on last year's successful National Aerobatics Day, where IAC members and chapters throughout the country highlighted the year-round activities of aerobatic pilots, in particular, the competitions where these pilots extend their aviation capabilities.
"We are eager to show everyone how aerobatic flight encompasses so many positive elements, from skill and precision to personal growth and flying abilities," said Jim Bourke, IAC president as well as a competition and air show pilot. "Our IAC members will host a multitude of events to share their passion for the sport of aerobatics, no matter where they live. The international element this year is especially appropriate as the best aerobatic pilots from around the globe will be flying for world championships this summer."
In 2021, IAC chapters throughout the nation held open houses, community days, practice days, presentations, static displays and barbeques, and even aerobatic competitions. All of the events welcomed not only fellow aviators, but attendees from the local communities who discovered more about aerobatic flying and their local airport activity.
"Aerobatic flight is not only exciting to watch, it is a way that pilots hone their flying abilities to the highest possible level," said Jack J. Pelton, CEO and Chairman of the Board for the Experimental Aircraft Association. "It involves skills that benefits all pilots while also providing a dazzling display for everyone who enjoys the world of flight."
About International Aerobatic Club
The International Aerobatic Club is a division of the Experimental Aircraft Association, and also a division of the National Aeronautic Association. It is responsible for the administration, management, and promotion of the sport of aerobatics in the United States under the applicable regulations of the Federation Aeronautique Internationale in Lausanne, Switzerland. FAI is the world governing body for all sport aviation competitions and record attempts. IAC represents the United States at meetings of the FAI Aerobatics Commission (CIVA) which establishes rules worldwide for aerobatic competitions. More information is available at http://www.iac.org/.
About EAA
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is based in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and embodies The Spirit of Aviation through the world's most engaged community of aviation enthusiasts. EAA's 250,000 members and 900 local chapters enjoy the fun and camaraderie of sharing their passion for flying, building and restoring recreational aircraft. For more information on EAA and its programs, call 800-JOIN-EAA (800-564-6322) or go to http://www.eaa.org. For continual news updates, connect with http://www.twitter.com/EAA.
Media Contact
Dick Knapinski, EAA, 920-426-6523, dknapinski@eaa.org
Lorrie Penner, International Aerobatic Club, (513) 284-5076, editor@iac.org
SOURCE EAA