LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Last month, Film Festival Flix brought award-winning filmmaker Alastair Lee's Brit Rock Film Tour outside of the U.K. for the first time ever for an exclusive, three-day virtual streaming world-premiere event, featuring a stunning lineup of films representing the best of U.K. climbing and adventure stories.
The worldwide response to the 2021 Brit Rock Film Tour was overwhelmingly positive with viewers accessing the program from 526 cities in 34 countries. Building upon that success, we're pleased to be able to announce that the program will be returning for a limited-time encore on December 10-12, only on Film Festival Flix.
Viewers from all regions (excluding the U.K.) will have another opportunity to stream the high altitude thrills of Lee's documentary portraits of groundbreaking climbers such as Pete Whittaker, Leo Houlding, Neil Gresham, Waldo Etherington, and Franco Cookson via Film Festival Flix's robust streaming platform.
The virtual program boasts the four-film 2021 touring package, documenting harrowing climbs from North York (Fall Theory) and Pavey Ark (E11 Lexicon) in the U.K. to Kjerag in Norway (Kjerag Solo) and the Wadi Al Disah region of Saudi Arabia (Great Sheikhs). As a special bonus, the 2018 edition of the tour, featuring six films by Lee (Just Anna and Blood Moon), Chris Prescott (Undiscovered), Rob Johnson (Brazilian Line), and Paul Diffley (Free Flow and Whiz Kid: Rainshadow) will be available to all ticket holders.
2021 Brit Rock Film Tour program
Accomplished all-round climber Neil Gresham seems to be the fine wine of UK climbing; at 50 he realizes his hardest traditional project Lexicon. The steep and blank headwall of Pavey Ark's East Gully in the Lake District has a smattering of tiny holds and, notably, no protection. (20 mins.)
Join Britain's top adventure climber Leo Houlding on an exploratory climbing mission to the unclimbed desert towers of Saudi Arabia, in the outstanding Wadi Al Disah region. (30mins)
A climber that needs no introduction Pete Whittaker renowned for his world class crack climbing and roped solo ascents. In this film we see Pete take a new direction with a free solo ascent of the imposing Kjerag big wall in Norway. (15mins)
This feature documentary takes an in-depth look into Franco Cookson's past and the workings of his fascinating mind. Featuring understudy 15-year-old Tom Pearce who looks to repeat some of Franco's routes adding another layer of intrigue. Tapping into Franco's extensive archive we relive some truly jaw-dropping moments during Franco's prolific career. (45mins)
The virtual encore edition of the 2021 Brit Rock Film Tour is available in all regions except the U.K.
