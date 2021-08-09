FONTANA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Security, the largest US custom safe manufacturer, today announced the achievement of a major milestone – 75 years of helping people protect what they hold most valuable.
"American Security's success is a result of 75 years of innovation, customer excellence, accountability and teamwork," said CEO, Drew Meng. "Since 1946, American Security has been dedicated to designing and building the best performing high security safes on the market for home and businesses."
As an industry leading manufacturer of high security safes, American Security holds more than a dozen technology and engineering patents and several industry firsts including the first round door vault (1958), the first domestic-built U.L.-listed TL-15 and TL-30 composite safes (1989), the industry's first retro-fit group II electronic safe lock (1990), and the first burglary and fire composite gun safe (1999).
Eight years ago, Donny McKay, the company's VP of Marketing and Engineering, helped American Security enter the smart safe market with CashWizardTM. The CashWizard smart safe is the highest security depository safe of its kind on the market today and provides ultimate visibility into daily cash transactions via integrated cloud-based software that gives treasury and other management suites the ability to remotely manage money from anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
"CashWizard makes it easier for operators of corporate-owned, and multi-location franchise retailers to manage their safes and cash flow from a far," said McKay. "Our smart safe solution reduces the number of touch points in the cash management process and saves our clients thousands in labor costs."
Since CashWizard's launch, major brands and independent retailers have come aboard. American Security's line of smart safes operates in every industry and every corner of the US and Canada.
More industry firsts and patents can be viewed on their website https://americansecuritysafes.com where the company has created an engaging multimedia timeline to celebrate their diamond anniversary.
To celebrate 75 years as one of the most prolific safe manufactures in North America, American Security has many activities planned to engage customers, partners and employees including a limited edition of diamond anniversary gun safes which will debut at the 2022 Shot Show in Las Vegas next year. The company plans to celebrate their success with its stakeholders for a full year starting this month and concluding in August of next year.
"Our mission has always been to help others protect what they hold most valuable, because what matters most to them, matters most to us," added Meng. "The honor and prestige that comes with celebrating 75 years in business is owned by every one of our dedicated and hardworking team members who take pride in creating the best possible experience with our brand for the consumer."
American Security employs more than 200 people and is currently hiring for several positions. Steady growth has necessitated the company's relocation four times in its 75-year history, taking the safe manufacturer from Compton to Paramount, to Irwindale and Fontana. As a result of the events that unfolded in our nation last year, and more than five million new gun owners entering the market, the company saw a significant boost in gun safe sales and it hasn't slowed down.
"American Security has been around for 75 years and that tells me they're not going to disappear overnight. Today there are so many overseas products and fly-by-night online retailers – they're just there to make a buck, they're not in it for the long haul. We're not comfortable carrying products from those guys. American Security makes me feel comfortable as a retailer – I can count on them to be around for a long time," commented David Ballestrausse, Vice President, Northwest Safe.
For more information about American Security home and business safes, visit http://www.americansecuritysafes.com
About American Security
American Security, founded in 1946 and based in Fontana, CA, is the largest manufacturer of US-made custom home and commercial safes. American security is the safe brand preferred by more locksmiths than any other brand offering the best in burglary and fire protection for home or office. Our full line of safes include gun safes, high security safes, burglary and fire safes, digital safes, utility safes, depository safes, pharmacy safes, and smart safes. For 75 years American Security has led the safe and security industry in innovation, developing new and patented technology with the help of our customers to help protect what's most valuable to them. If it's got be safe, it's got be American Security.
Media Contact
KATHY DUMALSKI, AMERICAN SECURITY PRODUCTS, +1 (909) 320-1197, kdumalski@amsecusa.com
SOURCE AMERICAN SECURITY PRODUCTS