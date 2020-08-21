Foot Locker, Inc. Reports 2020 Second Quarter Results; Board Of Directors Reinstates Quarterly Dividend Program

- Second Quarter Comparable-Store Sales Increased 18.6 Percent - Second Quarter Net Income of $45 Million, or $0.43 per Share - Non-GAAP Net Income of $75 Million, or $0.71 per Share - Board Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 per Share