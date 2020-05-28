NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- School closures continue to impact millions of students across the country who are no longer able to experience the moments they've dreamed about and worked toward. During a time when the majority of students agree financial aid will be necessary for them to pay for college1, and when families are facing more uncertainty about their economic futures than ever before, the Foot Locker Foundation continues to support college accessibility and affordability for outstanding student athletes through its Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program. For the ninth consecutive year, the Foot Locker Foundation has awarded $20,000 scholarships to 20 exceptional students.
On May 21, the selected finalists joined a virtual discussion, facilitated by content creator and media personality Tony Mui, to connect with one another about how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting their lives and communities.
The robust discussion explored how students are coping and provided an opportunity for them to share words of advice to their fellow high school seniors. "People have to have patience," said Rishab Jagetia of Houston, TX. "I miss my senior year so much. I wish I could be with all of my friends. But I know if I take the right actions now to try to flatten the curve, it's going to play out later."
The finalists were then surprised with a celebratory reveal by NBA player Collin Sexton, who announced that they were all actually winners of the 2019/2020 Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Scholarship. "I know it's been tough for high school seniors everywhere, who have had to miss out on major milestones," said the Cleveland Cavaliers guard. "I'm honored to team up with Foot Locker to help reward these student athletes for all of their hard work and dedication, especially during this time." View the virtual discussion on Foot Locker's YouTube channel.
Seniors Matine Khalighi of Denver, CO, and Jacqueline van Zyl of Peachtree City, GA, are another two of the incredible 20 students who were awarded the prestigious Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Scholarship. Each is an exemplary role model in athletic ability, academic achievement, and community leadership and serves as an inspiration for future scholar athletes.
Matine Khaligh runs varsity cross country and is a tireless leader who constantly works on making his community and the world a better place. His greatest accomplishment is founding and building Helping the Homeless Colorado, the largest youth-run homeless alleviation nonprofit organization in the country. To date, his organization has raised $135,000 and distributed over 50,000 basic necessities to those in need, and has awarded over $15,000 a year in scholarships for homeless students to earn associate's degrees. He also helped to develop its very first state-wide social awareness campaign named #SpreadTheLove on live television. As Student Body President, Matine leads his fellow school leaders in making their school a more inclusive, fun, and memorable environment. He was honored with the Ashoka Pioneer Award and President's Volunteer Service Award, has maintained a 4.698 GPA, earned 1450 on SAT, 32 on ACT, and has been on the Principal's Honor Roll for four consecutive years. Matine is planning to study international relations and human rights in college. He aspires to become a human rights lawyer and hopes to stay involved in his nonprofit work.
This year, amidst the stories of thousands of deserving students, another dynamic scholar athlete stood out. Selected for her stellar performance on and off the court, Jacqueline van Zyl is the embodiment of a world-class athlete and academic achiever. Jacqueline van Zyl plays varsity soccer and has earned a position on a National League team with AFC Lightning. Uniting her passion for soccer and uplifting others, Jacqueline co-founded Kickoff for Kurland, a global charity that provides sports equipment and uniforms to support South African township soccer teams. Her original and ground-breaking research in Computational Biology and Bioinformatics led her to invent life-impacting devices for people with disabilities and win numerous awards in science, engineering, and robotics, including an Intel International Science and Engineering Fair 4th Place Grand Award and being selected for the Research Science Institute at MIT. With a deep passion for science, engineering and inspiring others, she co-founded her school's STEM Student Leadership Committee and serves as President of the Technology Student Association to inspire involvement across STEM. A 4.0 GPA student and Salutatorian of her graduating class, she has earned an astounding 1590 out of 1600 SAT score and 36 out of 36 on the ACT, and is a member of seven honor societies at her high school. Jacqueline is planning to study mechanical and nanoengineering and start a company that uses nanotechnology to make a global impact.
Jacqueline is a true symbol of the values of the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program, and the Foundation is proud to announce her as the recipient of the Ken C. Hicks Scholarship. This additional $5,000 scholarship (totaling $25,000) is awarded each year to one of the 20 inductees for exemplifying superior academic achievement, passion for the community, and a true love of the game. It is named in honor of Foot Locker's former Chairman and CEO.
"In these unprecedented and challenging times, we're more committed than ever to supporting and empowering young people to pursue their dreams and attend college," states Richard A. Johnson, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Foot Locker, Inc. "The Foot Locker Scholar Athletes program continues to be an important platform to celebrate some of the most talented and exceptional young scholar athletes across the country, who are making a tremendous impact within their communities."
The availability of scholarship programs, such as the Foot Locker Scholar Athletes Program, can make a real difference in the affordability of a college education. This year's 20 winners will join the program's eight previous classes of Foot Locker Scholar Athletes, which represents 180 total scholarship recipients since the program's inception in 2011. With the 2020 Class, the Foot Locker Foundation will have invested more than $3 million in the education and future of some of America's most promising scholar athletes. Supporting this all-star program is Fastweb, a trusted scholarship and financial aid resource used by students and some of the scholarship winners to help find opportunities to pay for school.
This year's awardees come from diverse backgrounds and represent a variety of sports disciplines, personal achievements, and community involvement. Despite overcoming economic hardships, loss, natural disasters, and chronic illnesses, these young people have created inspiring opportunities through leadership in athletics, academics and within their communities.
Winner Name
Hometown
High School
Sport
Addy Battel
Cass City, MI
Homeschool
Rowing, Swimming
Andre Yeung
Arcadia, CA
Arcadia High School
Ice Hockey
Ankush Dhawan
Newburgh, IN
Signature School
Basketball, Soccer, Golf, Tennis
Brooke Gallo
Clark, NJ
Arthur L. Johnson High School
Tennis, Basketball, Soccer
Brooklyn Wright
Powder Springs, GA
Hiram High School
Cheerleading, Golf
Davis Owens
Louisville, KY
J. Graham Brown School
Soccer, Tennis
Germaine Harvey
Pasadena, CA
Flintridge Preparatory School
Baseball, Football
Hussain Hassan
Atlanta, GA
Fugees Academy
Soccer
Jacqueline van Zyl
Peachtree City, GA
McIntosh High School
Soccer, Autocross Racing
Johan Cruz Hernandez
Holyoke, MA
Northfield Mount Hermon
Cross Country, Field & Track, Swimming, Basketball
Jordyn Earl
Charlotte, NC
Lake Norman Charter High School
Track & Field, Competitive Dance
Kayla Warner
Houston, TX
Klein Forest High School
Track & Field, Volleyball, Basketball, Cheerleading
Matine Khalighi
Denver, CO
Smoky Hill High School
Cross Country
Mayán Alvarado-Goldberg
Los Angeles, CA
John Marshall High School
Basketball
Peyton Barsel
Las Vegas, NV
The Meadows School
Tennis
Raymond Pasay
Turner, OR
Cascade High School
Football, Basketball, Track & Field
Rishab Jagetia
Houston, TX
Memorial Senior High School
Soccer
Sunyyah Fenelon-Foristall
Brooklyn, NY
The Beacon School
Track & Field, Cross Country
Telissa Reynolds
Smyrna, GA
The Westminster Schools
Track & Field
William Harris
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Country Day School
Cross Country, Track & Field, Indoor Track
