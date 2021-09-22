NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Football Apparel Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the Football Apparel Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.62 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The demand for popular player jerseys is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products will challenge market growth.
The football apparel market report is segmented by product (football shirts, football pants and shorts, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, South America, North America, and MEA). Moreover, 55% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany, Italy, and France are the key markets for fall protection equipment in the region.
Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
- adidas AG
- Amer Sports Corp.
- ASICS Corp.
- Iconix Brand Group Inc.
- JOMA SPORT SA
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by Product
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
