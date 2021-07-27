DALLAS, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Football season is right around the corner, and fans looking to kick things off in style should makes plans to be at Dallas' first ever Ultimate Tailgate Party.
Fans can sport their college or NFL team gear at the Aug. 21 bash that with an all-you-can-eat buffet, tailgating and arcade games and free cold beer while supplies last at Longhorn Icehouse. And are you ready to get hyped? DJ Braxton Lee will be spinning today's hottest hits, tried and true classics and your favorite team's fight song.
This is one big, pre-season event to unite all fans before those old rivalries set in, and that means everyone: From the Big 12 to the SEC, the AFC to the NFC and beyond.
Besides great food, drinks and music, the Ultimate Tailgate Party will feature live and silent auctions and raffles with great prizes including tropical getaways, gift certificates for fine dining and autographed sports memorabilia. Proceeds will benefit scholarship funds for future college students from the Dallas-Forth Worth Area.
So come join the fun and get your football season started right!
What: The Ultimate Tailgate Party
When: Saturday, Aug. 21 from 1-5 p.m.
Where: Longhorn Icehouse, 1901 W Northwest Hwy, Dallas, TX 75220
Get tickets here: https://theultimatetailgateparty.com
Media Contact
Kyle Wall, The Ultimate Tailgate Party, +1 (214) 676-5955, ekylewall@gmail.com
Bryan Peck, The Ultimate Tailgate Party, 8176750232, bryanpeck1@yahoo.com
SOURCE The Ultimate Tailgate Party