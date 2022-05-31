The Fork Union Military Academy Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce the four honorees in the Class of 2022 to be celebrated June 3-4 during this year's Sports Hall of Fame Weekend in Zions Crossroads, Virginia. This year's class includes 1991 graduate Braxton Davenport, 1990 graduate Tyronne Drakeford, 1967 graduate Micky Sullivan and 1982 graduate Mike Young.
The Fork Union Sports Hall of Fame Weekend will begin with a golf tournament on Friday, June 3 at the Spring Creek Golf Club. Tee times begin at 1 p.m. The Sports Hall of Fame Brunch kicks off the Saturday, June 4 festivities at 10:30 a.m. in the Estes Dining Hall, followed by the Sports Hall of Fame Banquet at the Tavern on the Green at the Spring Creek Golf Club. A cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m., followed by the banquet dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Braxton Davenport | Class of 1991
Braxton Davenport came to Fork Union Military Academy from Charles Town, West Virginia as a seventh grader in 1986. By the time he graduated in 1991, Davenport had won numerous championships across Virginia and the United States, set dozens of individual meet and facility records in the pole vault, and as a leader paced FUMA to numerous team championships.
In the Eastman Kodak Invitational (Johnson City TN), Davenport became Virginia's first schoolboy to vault 16-feet, a height he later cleared or bettered a dozen times while at FUMA. His clearance 16' 1/2" at the Penn Relays set a record that lasted sixteen years. Winning the Golden South, he set a FUMA school record with a height of 16' 9 1/2", a record that stands to this day.
Other significant wins include the National Scholastic Indoor Championship (Syracuse), East Coast Invitational (Richmond), Volunteer Track Classic (Knoxville), Sunkist Invitational (Los Angeles), TC Williams Invitational (Alexandria), and the VISAA State Championship four times. As a senior, Davenport was Virginia's selection to the Gatorade Circle of Champions.
Davenport was the recipient of FUMA's Randle Award as the most outstanding undergraduate athlete, and the Captain's Medal as the team captain with the highest academic average.
After graduating from FUMA, Davenport took his talents to George Mason University, where he was twice Colonial Athletic Association Champion in the pole vault.
Tyronne Drakeford | Class of 1990
Tyronne Drakeford, Class of 1990, was a standout defensive back for coach John Shuman on the postgraduate football team.
After graduating from FUMA in 1990, Drakeford signed with the Virginia Tech Hokies and was a three-time All-BIG EAST selection, including twice being named to the first team in 1992 and 1993.
To this day, he ranks second at Tech in career interceptions with 16. Drakeford led the Hokies in interceptions for three consecutive seasons (1990-92).
As a junior in 1992, Drakeford had seven interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown. Those seven interceptions are tied for third on Tech's single-season list.
Drakeford was drafted in the second round (64th overall) of the 1994 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He played cornerback for the 49ers from 1994-97 and won Super Bowl XXIX in 1995. Drakeford had stops at New Orleans (1998-99) and Washington (2000) before returning to San Francisco to conclude his professional career in 2001.
From 2006-17, Drakeford was the Regional Athletic Director for the Greater Washington Boys and Girls Club. Upon completing his master's degree in athletic administration from Ohio University in 2019, he was named the athletics director and head football coach at his alma mater – North Central High School in Kershaw, South Carolina.
Drakeford earned his bachelor's degree in finance from Virginia Tech in 2005. He resides in Camden, S.C., with his wife, Cindi. The couple has three children: Julian, Justus and Jaycee.
Micky Sullivan | Class of 1967
Micky Sullivan came to Fork Union Military Academy as a cadet, graduating in 1967. After his postgraduate year with the Blue Devils, Sullivan received a scholarship from East Tennessee State University and played all four years for head coach John Robert Bell. The Huntington, W.Va., native graduated in 1971, earning his Bachelor of Science degree in History.
During his junior year, Sullivan helped his squad to one of the most historic seasons at ETSU. The Buccaneers posted an undefeated 10-0-1 record and earned a berth to the 1969 Grantland Rice Bowl where they defeated Louisiana Tech, 34-14.
In 1975, Sullivan returned to Fork Union Military Academy as a teacher and coach. Between 1975 and 1980, he served as an assistant postgraduate football coach, assistant prep basketball coach, assistant prep baseball coach, head prep wrestling coach and head junior prep basketball coach.
After a brief three-year stint in Huntington, W.Va., working at the Sullivan Distributing Company, Sullivan returned to Fork Union in 1983 as the head prep football coach doing what he loved every day. Nine times Sullivan was named the VISFA Coach of the Year and eight times his team won the VISAA State Championship. On the football field, he amassed a career record of 200-118-3, prior to stepping down as head football coach at the end of the 2012 season.
As Fork Union's Director of Athletics, a position he held since 1995, Sullivan helped grow an undergraduate program into a strong set of interscholastic teams. The Blue Devils produced state championships in track and field and swimming and diving, along with individual champions in wrestling and state playoff participation by both the basketball and baseball teams.
In addition to his accomplishments at Fork Union Military Academy, Sullivan helped found the Virginia Independent School Football Association, which has become part of the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.
In 2017, Sullivan was inducted into the inaugural class of the Virginia High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.
Coach Sullivan's accomplishments have been many, but when asked what he is most proud of, he said, "The most important thing that I did was - with the help of my wonderful wife Kathy - raise a great family of daughters who have turned out to be great women, wives, and mothers."
Sullivan married the former Katherine Neely in 1971. The couple has three daughters, Kate Melton, Emily Morris and Laura Owens, and have six grandchildren, Addison, Drew, Neely, Kellen, Brody and Hayes.
Mike Young | Class of 1982
Mike Young is a 1982 graduate of Fork Union Military Academy and has established himself as one of the top men's basketball coaches at the collegiate level. Young arrived in Fork Union in 1981 to play for the legendary coach Fletcher Arritt, who is one of Young's mentors to this day.
After graduating from FUMA, Young went to play for coach Bob Johnson at Emory & Henry College. He was a four-year letterman and team captain his junior and senior seasons. He credits Johnson for having a major influence on his playing and coaching career. He graduated from Emory & Henry in 1986.
After short stints as an assistant coach at Emory & Henry, Radford University and Wofford University, Young was named head coach of the Terriers in 2002 where he catapulted his coaching career. In 17 seasons, Young compiled an overall record of 299-244 (.551) and earned Southern Conference Coach of the Year honors four times (2010, 2014, 2015 and 2019).
Under his guidance, the Terriers registered an impressive list of nonconference wins, including ones over the likes of Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, NC State, Purdue, Seton Hall, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Xavier and Wake Forest. Arguably the most compelling nonconference victory of his tenure at Wofford came on Dec. 20, 2017, when the Terriers faced then-No. 5 North Carolina at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina and registered a 79-75 victory over head coach Roy Williams and the Tar Heels.
The 2019 Sporting News Coach of the Year, Young built the Terriers into one of the Southern Conference's preeminent programs and a perennial NCAA Tournament participant. He guided Wofford to five NCAA Tournament berths over 10 seasons and five Southern Conference championships. In addition to the on-court success of his teams, 100 percent of Young's student-athletes at Wofford who completed their eligibility graduated.
In Young's final season at Wofford, the Terriers posted a 30-5 overall record in 2018-19, including a perfect 18-0 mark in Southern Conference play, and registered a convincing 84-68 win over Seton Hall in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
Following his outstanding Wofford career, Young was called home to the Roanoke Valley when he was named head coach at Virginia Tech in 2019. The Radford, Virginia native has made the NCAA Tournament in seven of the last 12 seasons, including being the fastest Virginia Tech coach to make The Dance. In his second season with the Hokies, Young led Tech to a 15-7 record, including 9-4 in the ACC to finish third overall and to be named ACC Coach of the Year. A year later, Young led the Hokies to their first-ever ACC Tournament Championship, as a No. 7 seed, beating top-seeded Duke, 82-67, in his third season in 2022.
In the summer of 2015, Young was inducted into the Emory & Henry College Sports Hall of Fame, as well as the Radford High School Hall of Fame.
Young and his wife, Margaret, were married on Aug. 13, 1994, and the couple has a daughter, Cooper, and a son, Davis.
