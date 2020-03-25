DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander is donating $1.5 million to 6 organizations in the Houston area in response to urgent community needs arising from the COVID-19 public health crisis. Donations will be made through the Leslie L. Alexander Foundation and add to the $14 million in prior donations that Mr. Alexander made in recent years to support the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund and other organizations in the Houston area.
Agencies that will receive donations are on the front lines of improving access to health services, food, and animal care, and include the following:
Citizens for Animal Protection
"This recent round of donations aligns with the Foundation's commitment to help people of all ages, as well as animals, to achieve better health and wellbeing and improve their quality of life", stated Mr. Alexander. "We are pleased to be in a position to support the great organizations that continue to provide essential care and services to those who need it most, especially during this current crisis, and hope that other foundations and groups will follow suit."