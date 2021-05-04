PLACENTIA, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strikers FC today announced that Lindsey Huie, former US Women National Soccer Team and LA Galaxy OC player, is joining its Coaching. Huie will assume immediate Head Coaching responsibilities for the Girls 2011 age group as they progress into ECNL.
Huie is known for building younger player development programs and has a strong following in the Orange County area. Most recently, Huie led her Girls 2011 team to a State Cup Championship in 2020.
Huie is a 5-Time Hall of Famer and 2-Time Division 1 National Champion (University of Portland - 2002 & 2005). She is currently the Director of Operations for UCI Women's Soccer & So Cal Reds UWS Staff, and founder of GRITNESS. Huie was coached and mentored by soccer legends like Jill Ellis, Tony Dicicco, and Clive Charles. In 2005, Huie played alongside US National Teamer and phenom, Megan Rapinoe and International super star, Christine Sinclair.
In 2003, Huie was called up to the US National Team, earning a starting spot and winning the 2003 and 2004 Nordic Cup, playing alongside US National teamers Ali Krieger, Becky Saubraun, Ashlynn Harris, Leslie Osborne, Carlie Lloyd and Natasha Kai. In 2005, she again played with the Women's US National Team in the Algarve Cup.
"I am honored and excited about joining the coaching staff at Strikers FC. I'm appreciative and humbled that they see the value a strong female can bring to their soccer community," said Huie. "I believe it is important for our young female athletes to relate to another female who has walked the path they may be striving for. Soccer to me teaches life lessons and opens possibilities that players want to pursue, whether that's college soccer, national team, or other career paths. I'm confident I will be able to share heavily in these areas with my knowledge and experience."
"We are delighted to have Lindsey join us at Strikers FC and are very excited to have a coach of her caliber working with our ECNL girl's program," stated Rob Fisher, Executive Director at Strikers FC. "With Lindsey's background, our players and organization will benefit from her elite level of playing and coaching experience."
About Strikers FC
Strikers FC, located in Orange County has received national recognition as one of the top clubs in the country for producing collegiate, professional, and national team players. The club boasts competitive soccer teams on both the girl's and boy's side from the club's U8 teams and through to the U18 squads and offers Junior Academy's for players U5 through U8. Throughout the year Strikers FC offers its members access to additional training programs in the forms of academy training, camps, and clinics.
Strikers FC is proud to be a founding member of SOCAL (Formerly known as SCDSL) and a member of Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) on both the Girls and Boys side, a platform for elite soccer players in the United States to practice, develop and play at the nation's highest level. For more information, visit http://www.strikersfcnorth.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Porter, Porter Creative Group, Inc., +1 949-307-3737, lporter@portercreative.com
SOURCE Strikers FC