ST. PAUL, Minn., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FosPower, makers of top-quality electronic accessories, today announced the expansion of their outdoor emergency camping series with two all-new Solar Crank Radios - the Model R5 2,000mAh Retro Style Bluetooth Hand-Crank Radio for Emergency and the Model D4 2,000mAh Emergency Solar Crank Radio with LCD Display. In this series, FosPower also is announcing the release of the Emergency Camping Lantern, Emergency Survival Rain Poncho, and Bluetooth 5.0 Sports Earphones. The essential outdoor emergency camping gear series is available on Amazon and FosPower.com with a special 40% off discount through June 20 on the website.
Inspired by the success of its original Solar Crank Radio, the expanded FosPower Emergency Camping Series is perfect for camping trips and emergency situations, such as adverse weather events and off-the-grid adventures, and includes essential tools such as:
- The FosPower Model R5 2,000mAh Retro Style Bluetooth Hand-Crank Radio for Emergency (MSRP $69.99) features a 2000mAh built-in Power Bank for long-lasting use in emergency situations and comes equipped with an SOS Alarm and Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The hand-crank radio features AM and FM radio connections and includes a flashlight. This product is available for pre-order on FosPower.com.
- The FosPower Model D4 2,000mAh Emergency Solar Crank NOAA Weather Radio with LCD Display (MSRP $59.99) features AM, FM radio connections, NOAA weather channels and alerts and has a 2000mAh Power Bank for a long-lasting emergency situation. In addition to the SOS Alarm, upgraded features include a flashlight, bottle opener and five power charging options. With the large LCD screen, users can easily access the channel, volume and battery percentage. This product is available for purchase on FosPower.com and on Amazon.
- The FosPower Camping Lantern (1000LM) Battery Powered LED Lights, Outdoor Lamp with up to 24 hours of usage for Camping, Outdoors, Indoors - Black/Orange (MSRP $34.99) features long-lasting battery life, three dimmable modes, including emergency flash capabilities, multi-use functionality and water splash resistance (IP44 rating). This product is available for purchase on FosPower.com and on Amazon.
- The FosPower Emergency Survival Rain Poncho (4-Pack) (MSRP $29.99) is made of 28µm PE material that is lightweight, durable and tear-resistant. It is able to retain 90% of your body heat, reducing the risk of hypothermia in severe weather and emergency situations, and is waterproof and windproof. This product is currently available for purchase on FosPower.com.
- The FosPower Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Sports Earphones (MSRP $24.99) features easy-to-use controls, high-quality audio drivers equipped with noise cancellation, efficient battery usage with up to three hours of run time, and Bluetooth 5.0 technology for faster pairing, stronger signals and uninterrupted connectivity. This product is available for purchase on FosPower.com and on Amazon.
"We are thrilled to be expanding our Emergency Camping Series to include additional tools that are essential to keeping everyone safe, whether you may be exploring uncharted trails or experiencing an emergency close to home," said Joshua Yang, Product Manager at FosPower. "In situations such as these, quality and reliability are more important than ever, and when an emergency strikes, you can trust that FosPower is there to help every step of the way."
All FosPower products are available now for purchase on the FosPower website and through Amazon and are covered by a limited lifetime warranty. Customer service is available for all product support 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and free shipping is offered for all FosPower products in the U.S.
About FosPower
FosPower, Inc. was founded in 2014. Headquartered in Minnesota, FosPower has an integrated team from various backgrounds – ranging from techies to everyday Joe. Just like you, we are all consumers, and we are dedicated to power up your life for all your digital needs. Our peace of mind warranty guarantees quality products, and our customer service team will act promptly to achieve your satisfaction subject to the warranty.
Your digital life, powered by us. FosPower. For more information on FosPower and its Emergency Series product line, visit the company website or follow company updates on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
