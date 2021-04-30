GENEVA, Ohio, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuing its record of success, SPIRE Institute and Academy (IA) is proud to announce four student commitments for National College Signing Day. While there are other graduating students who are still deciding on their next steps, three SPIRE basketball post-graduate players and one graduating swim student are looking forward to playing and competing for their chosen colleges and universities.
After receiving their National Letters of Intent, post-graduate student Allen Udemadu will be joining Tennessee State University's Tigers, while fellow post-grad student Quincy Aronovitz will be shooting for Wisconsin's Beloit Buccaneers and post-grad Tahj Staveskie has signed on to Canisius College to join the Golden Griffins.
SPIRE's head coach for the post-graduate basketball program, Gravelle Craig, is excited about the academy's role in the students' exceptional scholarship opportunities. "It's more proof that SPIRE's post-graduate programs work for getting these players noticed by recruiters. SPIRE provides students the chance to play in front of decision makers they can't see in a local high school setting."
"Post-graduate basketball students like Allen, Quincy and Tahj have seven months of additional training, allowing them to get more focused on their game and increase their mental strength. Access to SPIRE's elite performance facilities lets them grow through weight training and exercise, increasing their physical fitness and stamina."
Coach Craig's experience in college basketball coaching gives him a unique insight into training his players. "I run my training programs in a college-style format, including college drills. SPIRE basketball recruits are able to begin to contribute to their college teams immediately."
Additionally, graduating senior Joey Agena is celebrating his own victory. Joey received his letter of intent and will be swimming for California State University Bakersfield. Joey explains, "I chose Cal State Bakersfield because I wanted to stay close to home. It's truly a blessing to be able to attend and compete for the Roadrunners."
Jennifer Pruzinsky, SPIRE's Director of College Placement and Planning, is proud of all SPIRE
students, but is especially excited about the opportunities for Tahj, Allen, Quincy and Joey. She explains, "choosing a college is often the biggest and most important decision that students have to make up to that point. These SPIRE student athletes have been recognized for their hard work and dedication in the pool, on the court and in the classroom. Now, they have decided to attend remarkable institutions of higher education and continue their passion. They are embarking on the next journey in their life that will open doors and lead to opportunities athletically, academically and personally. I am excited to see what they do next!"
Coach Craig is also pleased at the recent success of these four SPIRE students. "Our job is to prepare these athletes and give them an edge over high school kids. Quincy, Joey, Tahj and Allen are proof that SPIRE does just that."
About SPIRE
SPIRE Institute & Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic, personal skills and career development experience located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on nearly 500 acres with more than 750,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE (http://www.spireinstitute.org) encompasses four divisions: SPIRE Academy, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post-grad program; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines; SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include swimming, track and field, basketball, esports, drone racing, volleyball and soccer.
