INDIANAPOLIS, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four-star basketball player Jalen Hooks has announced his plans to play for AAU team "Strive For Greatness." Hooks, a 6-foot-7, 210-pound small forward, made his announcement via social media on Sunday. The Indianapolis native currently ranks as the No. 82 prospect nationally in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Hooks joins a loaded AAU team that is led by Lebron James' son, Bronny James. The team also includes fellow prospects JJ Taylor and Dylan Metoyer.
"Let's run it," Jalen said to his followers. Jalen will join a multitude of other elite players at Strive For Greatness but he is one of only a handful of four and five-star recruits to join the team. A product of the Lebron James, AAU team S.F.G provides a player the opportunity to grow and be mentored by the best in the game.
The 17-year-old recently mentioned in an interview with Slam Magazine how excited he is about it noting, "After fracturing my nose and injuring my ankle last April I'm [looking] to get back to where I was." With this new opportunity, there will be high expectations for him but it looks like he is up for the challenge.
The Team will be playing in the Nike EYBL, a league that is considered to be the best league in the country. Hooks' commitment to Strive For Greatness is a major coup for the program as it is a major recruiting victory. Hooks will look to play for the team during the upcoming summer months. Learn more about Jalen by following @jhooksss on Instagram and @jhooks1414 on Twitter.
For appearance and interview inquiries, contact Topview Sports LLC. (332871@email4pr.com)
Tyce Treadway
3177092019
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/four-star-basketball-prospect-jalen-hooks-announces-plans-to-play-for-lebron-james-aau-team-strive-for-greatness-301511635.html
SOURCE Jalen Hooks