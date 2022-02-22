HENDERSON, Tenn., Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadership changes are coming for Freed-Hardeman University's intercollegiate athletic program. Long-time FHU Athletic Director Mike McCutchen has announced his intention to retire at the end of the current school year. Lion Baseball Coach Jonathan Estes has been named his successor, according to FHU President David R. Shannon.
FHU will initiate the search for a new baseball coach at the conclusion of this year's season. McCutchen earned a Bachelor of Science in health and physical education in 1977. He joined the FHU athletics staff in 1986, when he served as assistant men's basketball coach under Lion Basketball Coach Charlie Smith. He followed Smith as head coach in 1988. During his tenure as basketball coach, the team made its first-ever appearance in the NAIA national tournament in 1998. He became the athletic director in 2007.
"It has been a blessing to be a part of Freed-Hardeman — first as a student and later as a coach and athletic director," McCutchen said. "I'm thankful for the opportunities I have had, and I look forward to seeing FHU Athletics thrive in the years to come."
"My words fall short in adequately expressing my appreciation to Mike McCutchen for the 35 years he has served Freed-Hardeman. He has acquired and equipped tremendous coaches," Shannon said. "Under his leadership, student-athletes have been nurtured, the level of play has been competitive, and character and faith have been priorities. As athletic director, he has led a strong program for which we are most grateful. He will be missed."
Estes pitched three years, 2000-2002, for the Lions, earning all-conference honors each season and NAIA Scholar-Athlete his junior and senior years. He still holds career records for ERA (2.72) and complete games pitched (25). He spent three seasons in professional baseball with the St. Louis Cardinals organization.
Estes returned to FHU in 2009 as head baseball coach. He has led the Lions to three conference titles and two regular season titles. His teams made national tournament appearances in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2021. The 2018 team finished as runner-up in the NAIA World Series.
Estes added assistant athletic director to his duties in 2018. He spearheaded the fundraising to renovate the baseball field, including the installation of artificial turf this year. Estes was instrumental in bringing the opening round of the NAIA World Series to Henderson in 2019.
"Jonathan Estes is an example of what Christian coaches strive to become. He has led his teams to compete for national championships, while always encouraging them to walk with the Lord," Shannon said. "As assistant AD, he has managed the discount rates of team scholarships and shared other leadership duties. I have full confidence in his competence, integrity and vision. He has a recurring trait that will serve Lion athletics well: success."
"What a privilege and honor I have been given to serve the university, coaches and staff and the student-athletes in this way!" Estes said. "I appreciate President Shannon's confidence in allowing me to lead our athletic program into the next chapter. I am grateful for Mike McCutchen's mentorship, and I appreciate what a great ambassador for FHU he has been for many years. The opportunity to work with outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in striving for excellence is special, and I look forward to building upon the successes God has granted FHU Athletics in the past."
FHU is a member of the NAIA and competes in the Mid-South Conference. The university fields teams in men's and women's basketball, soccer, golf, cross country and tennis, as well as women's teams in softball and volleyball and a men's team in baseball.
The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service. With locations in Henderson, Memphis and Dickson, FHU offers associates, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral degrees. More information is available at fhu.edu.
Media Contact
Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, dawn@bramblettgrp.com
SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University