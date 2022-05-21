Subaru's Great Big Family Play Day, presented by Pipette and hosted by SoCalMoms.com, is back for the 7th year at Griffith Park with dozens of amazing family oriented vendors, activities for kids ages 2-10, including a mobile batting cage, which is launching a "Win Four Dodgers Tickets and A Free Baseball Themed Batting Cage Party" contest at the event. Contestants can enter to win a themed baseball party with the batting cage by entering online or in person, and can earn entries by completing fun tasks and activities.
LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 7th Annual Great Big Family Play Day Event is back at Griffith Park in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 22nd at 9am-5pm. Tickets Available online now and at the event for $5-10. A fun video on YouTube showcases the event here.
Featuring fun for families, and designed in particular for families with kids ages 2-10, the event features live music by the Beat Buds, Lucky Diaz band, live performances by Story Pirates, Twinkletime, Golden Afternoon Princesses and more!
Sponsored by Subaru, presented by Pipette, and Hosted by SoCalMoms.com as part of the SoCalMoms Events collection, the event has brought tens of thousands of families together for fun activities for the youngsters.
According to the website, the event is "frequently referred to as 'Coachella for Kids', this event brings new unique experiences to life for families with kids of all ages to enjoy! It's a can't miss once a year experience!"
Great Big Family Play Day Activities include:
- Enjoy live entertainment all day on Main Stage featuring musical guests, engaging performers and cool shows for kids!
- Arts + Crafts, STEAM attractions, Create + Build areas and more
- Sports zones, bounce houses, slides, rides and unique interactive exhibits
- Family Lounges, Baby Centers + Toddler Play Areas for our youngest guests
- Demonstrations, Tastings, and Sampling of many healthy family products and services
- Meet + greet with community programs and local resources for parents
- Speciality Food, Desserts + Drinks!
One attraction debuting at the event is the Mobile Batting Cage by Belted Mobile Sports™. The 35 foot long cage has a fully functional professional grade batting cage that can go anywhere for parties, events, and festivals.
Belted Baseball Mobile Batting Cage™ team is announcing a fun, interactive online contest starting today with prizes including 4 LA Dodgers® Tickets, a free Baseball themed party with the cage brought to you in Los Angeles for 20 friends, gift certificates, and t-shirts. Contestants can join by simply signing up online, or in person. Contestants can earn extra chances to win by sharing photos of their batting cage performance on social media, tagging friends or simply signing up.
Prizes include:
- 4 Dodgers Tickets
- 2 Hour Belted Baseball Mobile Batting Cage™ Baseball Themed Party for 20 People in Los Angeles
- Gift Certificates to Belted Baseball
- T-Shirts and more
Belted Baseball™ is gearing up to launch HitTrax® enabled batting cage system, which will provide a hybrid real life and virtual reality baseball experience that allows hitters to simulate swinging for the fences in their favorite major league stadiums, playing team oriented competition games in person and with players around the country, and more.
The technology, adopted by both baseball enthusiasts and Major League Baseball players and teams around the country, will also allow high level baseball players to keep track of their baseball swing velocity, exit velocity of balls they hit, and allow high speed camera capture of their swing.
The team at Belted Baseball™ consists of baseball coaches and enthusiasts who are available to provide customized one on one baseball hitting lessons, as well as bring the batting cage out to the anywhere in Los Angeles and surrounding areas for Birthday parties, Events, and more.
Go here for more info and to buy the $5-10 tickets for the Great Big Family Play Day taking place at Gene Autry Park inside Griffith Park in Los Angeles this Sunday, May 22nd.
For more information on how to enter the contest, or book the Belted Baseball Mobile Batting Cage™ for your next event, festival or party, go to BattingCageLosAngeles.com.
