- GT World Challenge America champion Panoz Racing shows the first stage of a magnesium-optimized, lightweight race car program in a tough, competitive contest in Wisconsin - #MagnesiumRevolution: typically 40 percent lighter than steel, 25 percent lighter than aluminum and more sustainable than any other metal - Galaxy Magnesium is the premiere direct source of magnesium, transforming entire industries with reasonable, stable cost, guaranteed quality and sustainable mine-to-customer alloys; pioneering the first-ever global magnesium marketplace