CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Racing is giving NASCAR fans of all ages a chance to compete behind the wheel—er, keyboard—of the No. 48 Ally race car with a new online video game.
"Nothing can replace the live action sights and sounds of a Cup Series race, but we wanted to create a fun way to stoke competition and engage fans, recognizing people are turning to their mobile devices to stay connected and entertained," said Andrea Brimmer, chief marketing and public relations officer for Ally.
The free, web-based game can be played at www.allyracer.com, and relies on simple instructions and 1980s-style 8-bit graphics to make it accessible to novice gamers and young-at-heart gamers, who may appreciate the drive down memory lane.
Players need to steer around obstacles like oil slicks, tire debris and other cars while trying to beat the clock and other race cars to the checkered flag. Hitting financial targets, literally, generates bonus points by driving through Ally Financial "rewards" such as coins and plum-colored dollar bills that pop up on the track. Those rewards are banked for future use, so players can choose when to withdraw the rewards and help boost their score as they reach more challenging levels within the game.
There's no limit to how many times players can test their skills at the 60-90 second game. At-home virtual drivers can compete at the following digital racetracks: Daytona Beach, The Monster, Allywood and Queen City Circuit. A leaderboard keeps a running tab on the top finishers. As the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series progresses, additional levels and paint schemes will be introduced to the Ally Racer video game.
"We know there are a lot of die-hard NASCAR and Jimmie Johnson fans who wish they could cheer for Jimmie in person this season. We do too," Brimmer said. "This is one small way we're helping fans feel connected to Jimmie while bringing motorsports fun into their homes. We encourage fans to post their high scores on social media to fuel some friendly competition and connect with each other."
Starting with the pandemic shutdown and continuing with NASCAR's return to live racing, Ally has sought new ways to engage fans. This includes Johnson's participation in virtual iRacing events, videoconference meet & greets with fans, and frequent updates to Ally Racing social media channels.
