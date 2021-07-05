LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- July, 2, 2021, Marked the official launch of the Icons.com Auction Marketplace.
Commerce Dynamics' Gartner recognized, Enterprise Marketplace platform, OpenCanvas was leveraged to create a new ecosystem for Icons.com and their partners to Auction off one-of-a-kind memorabilia and more.
"Icons products are always signed by the world's best and limited editions. We wanted to work with the world's best sports Auction Marketplace experts Commerce Dynamics (CDi), to give our fans the chance to bid and compete on a wide range of unique, one-off and bargain items." said Dan Jamieson CEO, Icons.com.
"Our core team has been building Marketplaces and powering Auctions for the most recognizable Sports brands in North America over the last 20 years." said Kevin Smith, Senior Partner at Commerce Dynamics. "CDi's international mandate is to empower Sports clubs, leagues, foundations and licensees around the world to translate this model for their audiences. We're proud to be working with our partners to make this a reality."
About Icons Shop Limited
Icons has been in business since 1999, the full range is available on http://www.icons.com
Icons Shop Limited owns A1 Sporting Memorabilia, the UK's largest signed sports memorabilia brand - http://www.a1sportingmemorabilia.co.uk
Icons hold the exclusive worldwide licenses for:
UEFA Champions League from 2012 onwards
FIFA World Cup from 2010 onwards
UEFA EURO 2020
Icons exclusively produce the official Leo Messi Signed Merchandise range, developed over many years with the world's best player.
Icons produce official FC Barcelona memorabilia, as their exclusive worldwide licensee.
About Commerce Dynamics
Commerce Dynamics help organizations build their own Marketplaces. Our enterprise end-to-end Marketplace platform, called 'OpenCanvas' powers iconic brands and international entities that span different industries and sectors.
OpenCanvas is the premiere Marketplace solution for the Sports world. This includes powering teams and leagues like the NBA, F1, NHL, MLB, Aston Villa, NFL, UEFA Foundation, Toronto Raptors and LA Rams. Commerce Dynamics is proud to be partnered with some of the most historic sporting franchises and companies around the globe.
For more information visit http://www.commercedynamics.com
