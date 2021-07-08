SAN FRANCISCO, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 1. 9-time Major Champion teaches counterintuitive concepts like:
Gary Player has long been considered golf's global ambassador. He is also one of the great advocates for working on the mental game. Now, the nine-time major champion is bringing his decades of experience and championship mindset to the Imagine Golf app to help everyday players improve their thinking on and off the course.
Imagine Golf is the #1 app for the mental game. With over 300,000 downloads and thousands of five star reviews, Imagine Golf has become one of the most popular tools available for golfers to improve their mindset. Utilizing succinct audio lessons inspired by the best thinkers in the game's history, Imagine Golf provides listeners a daily learning experience aimed at building confidence, instilling self belief, and lowering scores. As a legend of the game, Gary Player joins the app to share his insights on how to think like a champion.
Player had this to say about the partnership, "As I say in my Imagine Golf lessons, it's the mind that wins golf tournaments. The team at Imagine Golf is focused on teaching the mental game tools and techniques that I used to visualize, play confidently, and frankly to win."
Gary Player's audio lessons will become available to Imagine Golf subscribers during the 2021 Open Championship. From July 11-17, Player will be taking over the popular Daily Drive series on the app. As the world's oldest golf championship returns this Summer, Player, a three-time winner of the event, will be leading Imagine Golf's daily mental game lessons. In those recordings, Player will provide subscribers with tips on facing adversity, keeping healthy, finding happiness, sharpening the mind, building confidence, course management, visualization, and patience.
At the conclusion of the Open Championship, Imagine Golf subscribers will have access to an even larger library of mental game lessons with Gary Player. Those will include additional stories and tips as well as a special session called "Think Like Gary Player "featuring his favorite motivational thoughts from an unforgettable career.
Imagine Golf founder Malcolm Scovil adds, "Gary Player is a golfing hero to me and millions of players around the globe. Having the opportunity to bring his experiences and expertise in the game to our subscribers is an incredible opportunity for us. Imagine Golf was founded to help golfers improve their thinking on and off the course and now listeners can have a nine-time major winner serve as a mentor in their pocket. That's pretty cool and we couldn't be more proud to launch this partnership!"
Imagine Golf is available in both the Apple App Store and Google Play. Listeners can download the app at no cost, but a monthly subscription is required to unlock the full range of mental game lessons and other exclusive content. To learn more about Imagine Golf, please visit http://www.Imaginegolf.com
About Imagine Golf
So few golfers work on their mental games. The importance of pre-shot routines, visualization, course management, focus and confidence is often overlooked by everyday golfers. Imagine Golf helps build these skills with a new, snackable 3-minute audio lesson each day.
Discover 400+ audio classes, stories, and drills from best selling golf books like Harvey Penick's Little Red Book, Ben Hogan's Five Lessons, How I Play Golf by Tiger Woods, Golf Annika's Way by Annika Sorenstam, and Don't Choke by Gary Player. Subscribers will also gain insights from the best teachers in the game, including Dr. Bob Rotella, Pia
Nilsson and Lynn Marriott, and Dr. Joseph Parent.
Golfers who use Imagine Golf think more clearly, make smarter decisions, score better, lower their handicaps, and enjoy the game more than ever before.
About Gary Player
Gary Player is the most successful international golfer of all time. He won nine major championships. At the age of 29, Player won the 1965 U.S. Open and became the only non-American to win all four majors in a career, known as the career Grand Slam. Gary Player has had a distinguished career in golf course design. He has designed golf
courses around the planet and continues to expand on that portfolio. He has also authored or co-written 36 books on golf instruction, design, philosophy, motivation and fitness.
