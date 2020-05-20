GEN.G, EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY UNVEIL MULTI-YEAR COMPREHENSIVE ESPORTS PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen.G, the global esports organization connecting the best gamers in the United States and Asia, and Eastern Michigan University, a major learning and research institution, have forged a first-of-its-kind partnership in Michigan to initiate a multi-year esports program to support fall 2020 academic enrollment goals and differentiate the university in the region. The program includes a Futures Program, High School Invitational and Women in Gaming Summer Camp designed to attract new students, as well as connect enrolled students, faculty and alumni, to build a community on campus for gamers to compete and share their passion.
"We're proud to be the first in Michigan to truly integrate esports and gaming into our campus life and offer our students a platform to find a community here," said Calvin Phillips, associate vice president for Student Affairs at Eastern Michigan University. "We know how important selecting a college or university is for a student, and we want to differentiate ourselves with a meaningful opportunity and educational platform at EMU."
Kicking off today, the EMU + Gen.G Futures Program is a 30-day social media relay on Instagram and Twitter highlighting student success stories with current students and alumni across business, technology, gaming and athletics. Gen.G will also host discussions on Discord.
"It's so incredibly exciting to see my alma mater recognize the power of gaming and esports with today's students," said Zach Wigal, founder of Gamers Outreach Foundation. "We've seen first hand through our philanthropic mission how much our gaming community, especially students, wants to connect with one another. I can't wait to see our Eagles rally around this program."
In June and July, the High School Invitational will activate with Super Smash Bros. tournaments every two weeks hosted by EMU. High schools in the region will challenge the EMU Super Smash Club in friendly competitions to be streamed live on Twitch and will interact via Discord.
"Gaming and football have a lot in common in terms of practicing, competing, but most of all, sharing a common experience and having fun together," said Maxx Crosby, defensive end for the Oakland Raiders and two-time all MAC honoree with EMU. "It's really cool EMU wants to help high school students elevate their game and provide a safe place for them to compete while we stay home during the pandemic."
Finally, EMU will initiate a Women in Gaming program dubbed "Gamer Girls Getting It Done" including three-day digital camps on June 15-17, July 6-8 and August 10-12. Topics will include lessons from top women in the industry, tips from streamers and pros and insights on producing esports events. The registration fee is $99. Click here to register.
"Gen.G continues its commitment to promote education as a viable place to take esports and gaming to the next level to connect their communities," said Jordan Sherman, head of revenue operations for Gen.G. "We're honored to have Eastern Michigan join the University of Kentucky and University of Pennsylvania within our family to provide competition, curriculum and connections."
All interested parties including current/future students, alumni, and fans, click here to sign up and learn more. For more information about esports at Eastern Michigan University, please visit EMU's esports website.