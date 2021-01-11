GENYOUth, a national non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities, kicked off ticket sales today for Taste of the NFL @Home, a purpose-driven completely reimagined Super Bowl culinary experience featuring celebrity chefs Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern and Tim Love cooking up delicious recipes while helping to feed our nation’s kids. This first-ever livestream broadcast will take place Super Bowl Sunday, February 7 from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.