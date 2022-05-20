Premier Get Wet Watersports in Tavares, Florida invests heavily into the safety of the experiences knowing that America has an average of over 100 deaths and nearly 300 boating accidents happen each year related to (BUI) Boating Under the Influence; according to a recent study from U.S. Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guard Office.
TAVARES, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The gentle splash of the waves lapping at the sides of the boats in the morning is the only sounds heard as Captain Bass opens up his Pontoon boat, and Jet Ski rental shop in Tavares, FL each day. "It's like music to my ears", the Captain exclaims.
"I look out over the marina and over the waters as the sun rises, and inside I'm praying for the gift of another day of happy customers with zero injuries", the Captain explains. "My customers safety is the only thing I think about all day".
As a result, Captain Bass's company, Premier Get Wet Watersports in Tavares, Florida invests heavily into the safety of the experiences it offers, which is likely why his customers have been coming back for years.
- By over-purchasing on safety vests for all sizes,
- a fire extinguisher supply that seems to never run out,
- and technology built into the equipment that helps track customers location so they never get lost, while slowing down the equipment before collisions
- and requiring the Boaters Safety Course before riding
"We have regular visits from Florida Fish & Wildlife inspectors and they always share their praise for running such an organization", Captain Bass says. "The officials often share stories about fly-by-night boating operations that pop up that don't take safety as seriously, and people end up getting hurt." That's exactly what we are here to prevent as much as we possibly can, so you can focus on enjoying the fun, excitement, and experience."
Premier Get Wet Watersports is Watersport rental operator based out of Tavares, FL providing five-star rated Harris Lake Boat Rentals & Jetski Rentals since 2018. With a keen sense to the safety of its customers, residents and visitors travel far and wide to enjoy these watersport rentals on the Harris Chain of Lakes, and Dora Canal. Book a reservation with them in advance directly on their website using their updated activity booking software provided by Rockon Recreation Rentals.
