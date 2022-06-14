50 years after Title IX, girls and gender-nonconforming youth continue to face systemic adversity and inequities across sports and physical activity opportunities.
PORTLAND, Ore., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WHAT: In honor of Pride Month and the 50th anniversary of Title IX, Girls in Motion: Summit for a Healthier Future is a first-of-its-kind, 3-part virtual conversation about inclusivity in physical activity for youth, with an emphasis on girls. Girls in Motion brings together the leading minds in business, health, sports and recreation, education, and social change to deliver impactful, forward-thinking discussions on topics ranging from greater inclusion and belonging in sports and physical education to supporting stronger social-emotional and mental well-being in service of meeting the whole-child needs of a healthier generation.
WHEN: June 21 from 12 PM ET to 3 PM ET
WHO: Co-hosted by Alliance for a Healthier Generation (Healthier Generation) and Positive Coaching Alliance. Panelists include:
Title IX: What Should the Next 50 Years Look Like to Achieve a Vision of Inclusion?
- Chelsea Clinton, DPhil, MPH, Vice Chair, Clinton Foundation; Kim Ng, General Manager, Miami Marlins; Lex Gillette, Paralympic Silver Medalist; Mallory Weggemann, Paralympic Gold Medalist, NBC Sports Analyst; Erin Buzuvis, Professor of Law, Title IX Expert
Inclusion & Belonging in Sports: Are Sports/Physical Education Inclusive of Everyone?
- Keia Clarke, Chief Executive Officer, New York Liberty; Loretta Claiborne, Chief Inspiration Officer, Special Olympics, Inc.; Becca Meyers, Paralympic Gold Medalist, World Champion, Advocate for Disability Equity; Tiff Cunin, Sr. Program Manager, National Recreation and Park Association
Redefining Health: Does it Take More than Physical Health to Win?
- Kathy Higgins, Chief Executive Officer, Healthier Generation; Kaillie Humphries, Olympic Gold Medalist, 5x World Champion; Leslie Osborne, Fmr. U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, FOX Sports Reporter; Benita Fitzgerald Mosley, Olympic Gold Medalist, VP Community Impact, LeagueApps
