GREENVILLE, Calif., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Wild Plumas 'Glamping' Campground barely survived the Dixie Fire of 2021, but this family-run business is determined to reopen and expand.
Last August, Josie and Dan Litchfield, their kids, and animals, barely escaped the Fire evacuation as the nearby town of Greenville was reduced to ash. While many historic buildings from Gold Panning Days of the 1800's laid in ruin, Wild Plumas, a scenic 50-acre private campground remained as a reminder of the young couple's resolve to survive and thrive. Wild Plumas is located in the heart of 'The Lost Sierra,' an area of Northern California known for its "under-the-radar beauty." Located two hours north of Tahoe, the Lost Sierra offers over a thousand miles of river, hundreds of lakes, and hiking trails where you won't see a soul. It was the perfect place for the Litchfield's to open their dream business, a glamping campground with comfortable canvas tents, acres of privacy, and perks like hot outdoor showers, swimming holes, a meandering river, and more.
Unbeknownst to the Litchfield's, and the resilient members of Greenville, none guessed the challenges the Dixie Fire would bring: Rebuilding an entire town with limited infrastructure (the gas station just re-opened to much celebration), and countering the fears people now have about traveling through a blackened forest. But Josie and Dan have the audacity to expand in this environment, and you can hear it in their voices when they talk about the future- with plans of yoga retreats, martial arts tournaments, and farm-to-table catered dinners by local chefs. "When Wild Plumas grows, the whole community is supported. This is our new purpose," says Dan.
Working seven days a week, Josie and Dan plan to reopen on May 1st, a hopeful move for a couple filled with community resolve. Yes, they have challenges. Each campsite takes three months to build (they harvest and mill all their own lumber), and help can be hard to find without local housing. The excitement they have, however, is unmatched by the beauty of their place of forest solitude. People are still booking from all over the world- they want to experience The Lost Sierra, a place where they can take real mad baths in the creek, and watch as the herds of deer meander from campsite to campsite. And they're curious how a town comes back after a disaster like the Dixie.
"This isn't just a respite from the city, it's an opportunity to rest, renew, and connect in the wild places of the Lost Sierra. And who doesn't want to arrive at their campsite with everything already set up for you?" Says Josie.
For now, the Litchfields are not going anywhere, and neither is Wild Plumas. "We have a commitment and responsibility to this community, and to the forest and habitat that survived. This was a gorgeous area before the fire, and it's still a special place. We can't wait to re-open!"
