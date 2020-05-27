LONG BEACH, Calif., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gleam Outdoor, a leader in outdoor LED lighting technology, announces the launch of their Kickstarter for Atom, an extraordinary camping lantern that sets a new standard for quality of light in a camping lantern.
Atom features a warm white LED array, full-range adjustable dimming, and a patent-pending quadrants control feature that allows users to direct the light in a particular direction.
It's all-aluminum construction and IP65 rating make it one of the most durable lanterns available, ensuring maximum protection from dust and water intrusion, including rain, and even snow. The bottom of the Atom features strong magnets and a hanging hook for infinite placement options.
A single charge of Atom via the included USB-C port provides anywhere from 7.5 hours to 125 hours (5 days!) of runtime, dependant on the dimming and quadrant configuration used. You can also charge any USB powered device from the USB-C port on the rear of the Atom.
Atom is available in multiple colors including custom Gleam colors, such as Air, Stone, or Sunlight.
The Atom Kickstarter will run from May 27th - June 25th, 2020. Visit the Kickstarter here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/gleamoutdoor/atom-an-extraordinary-camping-lantern
If you would like more information about this topic, please call Michael Giardina at 562-449-2404, or email 240599@email4pr.com.