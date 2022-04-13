DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Artificial Turf Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The artificial turf market is expected to reach a volume of 2863.56 million square feet and a revenue of USD 12.68 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.75% by revenue during the forecast period.
The emergence of hybrid technology and artificial turf with anti-bacterial properties & natural components, including cork and others, is leading to the development of the market. The growth is attributed to the constant innovation by the artificial turf players in the market and the development of an upgraded product with better features and functionality.
The application of the product is no longer limited to just sports but has expanded to other areas like landscaping purposes for indoor and outdoor settings. The vendors are increasingly emphasizing the usage of biodegradable materials to develop eco-friendly solutions.
Moreover, the advent of recyclable products and customized products offers significant growth opportunities to the top artificial turf manufacturers in the industry.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
Increasing the participation of women will positively impact the artificial turf industry growth Special initiatives are being taken to encourage women's participation in sports. For instance, the UK government is implementing several initiatives, such as organizing women's sports conferences to create awareness about the benefits of sports and fitness activities.
The low maintenance cost of artificial turf as it eliminates the need for pesticides, fertilizers, and irrigation, is driving demand in the artificial grass market. Artificial turf does not require mowing, eliminating the need to purchase expensive lawnmowers.
The property of Artificial turfs to withstand extreme weather conditions is driving the global artificial grass turf market. For instance, artificial turf prevents the sports arena from getting muddy in the rainy season, while it prevents grass freezing in winters.
ARTIFICIAL TURF MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global artificial turf market for flooring installation will witness an absolute growth of 52.76% during the forecast period. The development is attributed to the expanding artificial turf installation on flooring across various areas. Also, the government of different developing countries such as China, India, and others is increasingly making investments to construct public parks and recreational facilities, which is expected to push the demand for artificial turf for flooring installation.
Polyethylene-based artificial turf is non-porous, preventing it from holding odors, making it one of the best artificial turf on the market. It also allows to quickly wash down the waste, thereby avoiding the growth of bacteria. It can also enable the turf to withstand higher temperatures and is suitable for high-traffic areas. Therefore, it is gaining high prominence in various sports fields that are highly intense such as football, rugby, and others.
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS
Europe: European region accounted for the highest share in the artificial turf industry. The high share is attributed to the wide adoption of the product among various end-users such as hospitality, airports, corporate offices, and others. The aviation sector is also supporting the industry across the region. The presence of many airports and the construction of new ones are expected to boost product demand.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
The key players in the artificial turf industry are Controlled Products, Shaw Industries, SportGroup, Tarkett, TenCate Grass Group, and Victoria PLC.
The key players heavily invest in research and development to launch innovative products. Tarkett has over 150 employees dedicated to the R&I center, one of the largest artificial turf companies.
Fostering partnerships with other vendors in high-demand regions will benefit smaller vendors in the market.
Key Vendors
- Controlled Products
- Shaw Industries
- SportGroup
- Tarkett
- TenCate Grass
- Victoria PLC
Other Prominent Vendors
- Act Global
- CCGrass
- Creative Recreation Solutions (CRS)
- Diamond Artificial Grass
- ForeverLawn
- Global Syn-Turf
- K&B JUNWOO
- Matrix Turf
- Nurteks
- RhinoTurf Synthetic Turf
- SIS Pitches
- Sports & leisure Group
- Soccer Grass
- Tru-lawn
- ForestGrass
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Popular Shapes of Synthetic Grass Blades
7.2 Evolution of Synthetic Turf
7.3 Components of Synthetic Turf
7.4 Manufacturing Process
7.4.1 Extrusion
7.4.2 Tufting
7.4.3 Backing
7.5 Value Chain
7.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers
7.5.2 Manufacturers
7.5.3 Retail & Distribution
7.5.4 Installers
7.5.5 End-Users
7.6 Synthetic V/S Natural Turf
7.7 Impact Of Covid-19
7.7.1 Supply Side
7.7.2 Demand Side
8 Recent Developments
8.1 Mergers, Acquisitions & Partnerships
8.2 New Product Launches
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 R&D Activities & Technological Advancements
9.2 Growing Need for Environmental Protection
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Increasing Participation in Sports
10.2 Cost Effectiveness in Long Run
10.3 Greater Resiliency in All Weather Conditions
11 Market Restraints
11.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices
11.2 High Upfront & Installation Cost
11.3 High Surface Temperature of Artificial Turf
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Regulations
12.3 Rebates
12.4 Market Size & Forecast
12.5 Five Forces Analysis
13 INSTALLATION TYPE
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Flooring
13.5 Wall Cladding
14 FIBER BASE MATERIAL
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 Polyethylene
14.5 Polypropylene
14.6 Nylon
15 APPLICATION
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
15.3 Market Overview
15.4 Contact Sports
15.4.1 Market Overview
15.4.2 Football
15.4.3 Rugby
15.4.4 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.5 Market by Geography
15.5 Non-Contact Sports
15.5.1 Market Overview
15.5.2 Tennis
15.5.3 Golf
15.5.4 Market Size & Forecast
15.5.5 Market by Geography
15.6 Commercial
15.7 Residential
16 INFILL MATERIAL
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
16.3 Market Overview
16.4 Petroleum-Based
16.4.1 Market Overview
16.4.2 Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)
16.4.3 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomers (EPDM)
16.4.4 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.5 Market by Geography
16.5 Plant & Mineral-Based
16.6 Sand-Based
17 PILE HEIGHT
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Long (>40 MM)
17.5 Medium (20-40 MM)
17.6 Short (<_0 />
18 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
18.3 Market Overview
18.4 Offline
18.5 Online
19 GEOGRAPHY
19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Value)
19.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Volume)
19.3 Geographic Overview
