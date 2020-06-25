DUBLIN, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Camping and Caravanning Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider camping and caravanning market, and compares it with other markets.
The global camping and caravanning market is expected to decline from $50 billion in 2019 to $49 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -1.9%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $59.6 billion in 2023.
North America was the largest region in the global camping and caravanning market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global camping and caravanning market. Africa was the smallest region in the global camping and caravanning market.
Glamping, is gaining popularity because of the luxurious and comfortable camping experience it offers. It is a blend of glamour and camping and it offers luxurious canvas tents, guides, chefs, butlers and porters in locations such as forests, wildlife sanctuaries and other places of scenic beauty. These temporary structures provide luxury beds, quality rugs, furnishing, modern bathrooms and other amenities. According to Towergate Insurance, the number of glamping sites listed on Pitchup.com increased by 50% in 2011.
Report Scope
- The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
- The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.
- Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.
- The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
- Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
- The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.
- The camping and caravanning market section of the report gives context. It compares the camping and caravanning market with other segments of the non-residential accommodation services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, camping and caravanning indicators comparison.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Camping And Caravanning Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Camping And Caravanning Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Camping And Caravanning Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Camping And Caravanning Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Camping And Caravanning Market Trends And Strategies
8. Camping And Caravanning Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Camping And Caravanning Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
- RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds
- Recreational And Vacation Camps
11. Camping And Caravanning Market Metrics
11.1. Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Camping And Caravanning Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
Companies Mentioned
- Equity Lifestyle Properties
- Sun Communities
- Parkdean Holidays Limited
- Siblu
- Jellystone Park
