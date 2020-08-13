DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Golf Bags Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global golf bags market is poised to grow by $75.15 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the rising number of new product launches and the growth of golf tourism industry. The study identifies the rising number of sports tournaments as one of the prime reasons driving the golf bags market growth during the next few years.
The golf bags industry analysis includes distribution channel segment and geographical landscape.
The global golf bags market is segmented as below:
By Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
By Geographic Landscapes
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading golf bags market vendors that include:
- Acushnet Holdings Corp.
- Amer Sports Corp.
- Bridgestone Corp.
- Callaway Golf Co.
- Mizuno Corp.
- Nike Inc.
- PUMA SE
- Ralph Lauren Corp.
- Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd.
- Under Armour Inc.
Also, the golf bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
