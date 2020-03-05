DUBLIN, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sports Analytics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forcast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Sports Analytics Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include streaming of complex data to increase demand for analytics, advent of AI and ML technologies, increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions for analytics of complex data, and adoption of wearable technology for monitoring and tracking.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
The report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Streaming of Complex Data to Increase Demand for Analytics
3.1.2 Advent of AI and ML Technologies
3.1.3 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Solutions for Analytics of Complex Data
3.1.4 Adoption of Wearable Technology for Monitoring and Tracking
3.1.5 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Sports Analytics Market, By Component
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Catapult
11.2 Chyronhego
11.3 DataArt
11.4 Exasol
11.5 EXL
11.6 FORMCEPT
11.7 Globalstep
11.8 HCL
11.9 IceBerg Sports Analytics
11.10 iSportsAnalysis
11.11 Orreco
11.12 Physimax Technologies
11.13 Qualitas Global
11.14 Quant4Sport
11.15 SAS Institute
11.16 Stats Perform
11.17 Tableau Software
11.18 TruMedia Networks
11.19 Zebra Technologies
11.20 IBM
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibrh38
