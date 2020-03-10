NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
KEY FINDINGS
The global sports analytics market is predicted to project a CAGR of 21.51% during the forecast period. The rising amount of on-field data, growing demand for real-time data access, and predictive insights in fan preferences, are among the factors contributing to the growth of the market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873674/?utm_source=PRN
MARKET INSIGHTS
Sports Analytics aid in analyzing the team data and identifying different correlations and patterns that further aids in improving the decision-making process, thereby improving the decision-making process.The increasing adoption of sports analytics is due to the expanding business- and IT-oriented approach.
Factors like increased pay-tv, changing consummation habits, and technological advancements also influence the growth of the market.There is also increased availability of high-end and cost effective computing solutions, and rising demands for analytics of complex data streaming.
The substantial increase in the number of social media users is another driver of market growth. Major platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, have been opening up new avenues for consumers and businesses, along with allowing interaction between sports enthusiasts across the world.
Marketing/sales is the dominating category in the application segment with the largest market share, while the player analysis & health assessment category is set to record the highest CAGR, in the global sports analytics market.The high maintenance costs and unawareness of sports technology are the factors that are projected to hamper the growth of the market.
The market presents considerable growth opportunities for the new entrants. The competitive nature of the environment will be set by the flexibility in the products' use and scale of offering, along with the nature of analytics tools.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The geographical segmentation of the global sports analytics market entails the analysis of markets in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Among these, the European region dominates the market with the largest revenue share, which is attributed to the presence of key market players and rising sports analytics in several sports academics and associations.
COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The global sports analytics market is dominated by established players like SAS Institute Inc, Opta Sports, Sap SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Stats Perform, Oracle Corporation, etc.
Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments
Companies mentioned
1. TABLEAU SOFTWARE
2. STATS PERFORM
3. ORACLE CORPORATION
4. SAS INSTITUTE INC
5. INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION
6. SAP SE
7. OPTA SPORTS
8. TRUMEDIA NETWORKS
9. SPORTRADAR AG
10. NIELSON SPORTS
11. CATAPULT GROUP INTERNATIONAL LTD
12. SYNERGY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY
13. ELIAS SPORTS BUREAU
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05873674/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001