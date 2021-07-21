FRANKLIN, Ind., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harena Data has announced its esports entertainment streaming network Go PiXLS has acquired the international rights to the American classic The Grindhouse starring Andrew Stevens as well as the feature-length documentary Game Train. Upon its launch in mid-August, Go PiXLS will expand its offerings to different media and will air the two titles to its network of 30 platforms and cable television channels.
Go PiXLS is dedicated to esports and gaming but contains programming filled with various forms of entertainment, live events, pre-recorded programs and other features from around the world.
"We're excited to blend the two worlds of film and gaming to create one all-inclusive entertainment platform," said Bill Dever, Chief Strategy Officer at Harena Data. "Our intention since the beginning of our company's formation was to reach a point where new and classic forms of entertainment meet to create a vision of the future of entertainment. The Grindhouse series is a fantastic way to begin that path."
The Grindhouse starring Andrew Stevens
Prior to his producing career, Stevens was a writer, director, and actor. He had a bit role in Shampoo (1975), and went on to appear in cult thrillers such as Massacre at Central High (1976), Vigilante Force (1976) and Day of the Animals (1977), as well as the cult horror film The Fury (1978) starring Kirk Douglas. He was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his performance in The Boys in Company C (1978), and later starred with Charles Bronson in two films, Death Hunt (1981) and 10 to Midnight (1983).
A grindhouse or action house is an American term for movie theaters which primarily showed low budget movies including horror and exploitation films. The name Grindhouse came from the style of exhibition named after the "grind policy", a film-programming strategy which continuously showed films at cut-rate ticket prices that typically rose over the course of each day. This exhibition practice was markedly different from the era's more common practice of fewer shows per day and graduated pricing for different seating sections in large urban theatres, which at the time were studio owned.
Game Train
Game Train is a feature length documentary film that takes audiences inside the scenes of Train Jam, a game development contest. In Train Jam, hundreds of game developers travel together in one train across the country from Chicago to San Francisco to attend the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC). Over the 52-hour journey, the developers are put into teams to conceptualize and execute the creation of an actual video game. Go PiXLS will air Game Train across its network of 30+ channels and platforms.
Train Jam's goal is to take developers beyond their comfort zone and push for creative inspiration outside of a regular office environment. The program strives to meet this goal by fostering an adventurous and inspiring environment where developers from diverse backgrounds and cultures are able to pursue new ideas in a safe, accessible, and empowering way.
Since its conception in 2014, Train Jam has had more than 1,000 participants and 280 created games. Developers come from across the world to participate in the challenge, network with industry peers, and create innovative projects.
Media interviews with Harena Data are available upon request.
Media Contact
Wahid Lodin, Harena Data, +1 2023217059, wahid@harenadata.net
SOURCE Harena Data