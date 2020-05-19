LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDog Sports, a live streaming service provider for youth sports leagues, schools, tournaments and private sports complexes, today announced the availability of GoDog GameStream throughout United States.
As youth sports prepares to return to fields and video increasingly aides in social distancing, live streaming video for youth sports will enable leagues, schools and sports facilities to shift spectator viewing from crowded stands to home, work, vehicle and other remote viewing.
"GoDog GameStream allows family members to enjoy games as if they were in the stands and enhances team safety by enabling social distancing and reduced crowd size," said Seth Cummings, Founder and CEO, GoDog Sports. "Our live streaming video service also allows players to re-watch games with their families, share highlights, download games and enables coaches to provide remote instruction."
Initially introduced in Southern California in 2019, GoDog GameStream achieved high adoption and retention rates across their youth sports and high school deployments. Over 92% of sports league members registered to watch live games within 48 hours of announcing the service. On average, 100% of those who registered invited additional family and friends to join. During a 10-week season, GoDog GameStream generated over 92,000 streams and close to 9000 hours of streaming video per league.
"GoDog GameStream was one of the most popular services introduced at our league," said Azzie Makenzie, President of Sherman Oaks Little League. "Installed on four fields, the cameras allow family members around the world to watch their young athletes play ball. As we consider how to best prepare our league for re-introducing gameplay, GoDog GameStream is an obvious tool to help enable social distancing and keep grandparents and other family members involved in the game."
GoDog GameStream features includes:
- Live Streaming Video: Single and multi-cam field configurations
- DVR & Archived Games: Rewind live video streams and watch game replays.
- Highlight Creation: Coaches can clip and save teachable moments. Players can clip and share favorite moments.
- Game Downloads: Download and save all your best games.
- Registration & Email Management: Privacy is critical in youth sports. GoDog GameStream registration is unique for every league and tournament.
- Flexible Payment Options: From Pay-Per-View options for tournaments. Annual & sponsor-based options for leagues.
- Sponsorships & Advertising: GoDog GameStream is an affordable live game streaming service with several fundraising, sponsorship and financing programs to assist facilities to get up and running quickly.
- SportsEngine Integration: GoDog GameStream integrates with SportsEngine scheduling.
- Internet & Installation: GoDog Sports can leverage your existing Internet or source Internet for your location. The company also has a national installer network.
To aid league families during this challenging time, GoDog Sports is also announcing special pricing for leagues, for as low as $10.00 per year, per league family.
For more information on GoDog Sports, its offerings and commitment to providing youth sports leagues, facilities, schools and tournament directors with innovative live video streaming solutions, please visit GoDogSports.com.
About GoDog Sports
GoDog Sports is a fully-integrated live streaming service provider for youth, high school and college sports. GoDog Sports delivers live streaming video from fields to families for youth sports leagues, travel ball tournaments, schools and private sports facilities. To learn more about GoDog Sports, visit www.GoDogSports.com, go to GoDog Sports' Blog or follow us on social media at: Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, or YouTube.
