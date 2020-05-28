NEW YORK and TAIPEI, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gogoro®, a technology leader transforming how innovation is accelerating the shift to sustainable urban mobility, today announced the ultralight Gogoro Eeyo 1 ebike and Gogoro Eeyo™ Smartwheel. The Eeyo 1 is designed to address the daily challenges of city life and takes a different approach to traditional ebikes by prioritizing agility over utility. Eeyo 1 will be available this summer in the United States, Europe, and Taiwan.
"Ebikes don't all need to be heavy cargo haulers or feel like you're riding a battery, so we created the Eeyo 1 to be ultralight, quick, responsive, and fun," said Horace Luke, founder, and CEO, Gogoro Inc. "With its iconic open-frame design and new powerful Eeyo Smartwheel, Eeyo 1 is an adrenaline time machine bringing back the pure joy of riding we all once had."
Gogoro Eeyo
Gogoro creates smarter and cleaner transportation choices for how people in cities live, work, and move. Gogoro Eeyo is a new human-electric hybrid brand established to develop innovations in lightweight electric-assisted transportation. The first Gogoro Eeyo project to address these challenges is the Eeyo Smartwheel and the Eeyo 1.
Eeyo Smartwheel
Taking a rider-centric approach to ebike innovation, the new Gogoro Eeyo Smartwheel is an all-in-one digital drive that leverages the company's advanced technical experience to tightly integrate the motor, battery, sensors, and smart connectivity into a compact self-contained hub. With Intelligent Power Assist, the Eeyo Smartwheel utilizes a state-of-the-art torque sensor to detect a rider's pedal-power and instantly delivers pedal assist that provides increased control, power, and speed that feels more balanced, and natural. This not only conserves energy and prevents the rider from breaking a sweat, but it ensures there is enough power to get you where you want to go and back with power to spare.
Wirelessly integrated with Eeyo Smartwheel, the Eeyo app optimizes the ride, while displaying a simple and intuitive interface that delivers riding essentials that minimizes distractions.
Natural Riding Modes - To simplify the ride, Eeyo Smartwheel utilizes riding modes that provide varying levels of power assist based on rider preference. Each amplifies the rider's own power, cadence, and riding style, so they can go faster or farther without a second thought.
- Sport Mode - A highly responsive assist mode based on the rider's effort. It provides speed and fun while still managing battery consumption for optimum efficiency.
- Eco Mode - Extends range by limiting the power assist. Eeyo Smartwheel will automatically switch to Eco Mode when the battery gets low.
Over The Air Updates - Eeyo app enables over the air firmware and software updates to wirelessly deliver the latest features and refinements to the Smartwheel, ensuring the Eeyo experience gets better over time. Gogoro has delivered millions of over the air software updates to its existing Smartscooter™ customers.
Eeyo 1 is Gogoro's first ebike project to demonstrate the potential of Gogoro's Eeyo platform. The company will continue introducing new Eeyo products and solutions and work with other bike manufacturers and brands to accelerate their path to market by helping them quickly integrate Eeyo Smartwheel into a range of new ebikes.
Eeyo 1 - Ultralight And Agile For City Life
At 26.4 pounds, Eeyo 1s is designed with purpose and uncompromising innovation highlighted by Eeyo Smartwheel and an iconic open-frame design that eliminates the seat tube and uses Kevlar® reinforced carbon fiber to increase strength, shave weight, and deliver a smoother ride. With forward-leaning sport geometry, Eeyo 1 is aggressive and nimble, allowing riders to move speedily through city streets, bike lanes, and bridges with greater control. Inspired by city living as well, Eeyo 1's unique design is optimized to be easily carried on a rider's shoulder into an apartment, subway station, or wherever a bike can't be ridden.
Commuter Range - The Eeyo 1 combines the power and efficiency of the Eeyo Smartwheel with its lightweight frame and components to provide ample range for any city rider. Sport Mode delivers 40 miles of range, the equivalent of three days of city commuting, or range can be extended to about 55 miles with Eco Mode.
Worry-Free - Eeyo 1 is easy to ride and simple to own. Every part has been chosen for durability and to be nearly maintenance-free. Using the industry-leading Gates Carbon Drive™ system means Eeyo 1 will last much longer than chain drives and is cleaner since it does not require lubrication. Eeyo 1 is simple to charge, there is no need to search for hidden charge ports, just snap the charger around the hub. The included charger is both rugged and small enough to carry with you. Additionally, there is a Stand Charger, sold separately, that allows the rider to simply drop the bike on and display it while charging. With proximity-based auto-lock, once the rider walks away from Eeyo 1, the motor locks, making it challenging to move or ride away.
Eeyo 1 Models
Eeyo 1 and Eeyo 1s utilize the same Smartwheel power and lightweight full carbon fiber frame and fork but come in different colors and are equipped with a different seat post, handlebars, and rims.
Eeyo 1s - $4599
With the 'warm white' color, the Eeyo 1s is subtle but stands out in a crowd. It adds a carbon fiber seat post, handlebars, and rims to the full carbon fiber frame and fork for the ultimate lightweight experience. At only 26.4 pounds it rises above the competition.
Eeyo 1 - $3899
Bold and distinct, the Eeyo 1 comes in 'cloud blue' or 'lobster orange' colors and utilizes the same carbon fiber frame and fork as the 1s but comes with an alloy seat post, handlebars, and rims. At 27.5 pounds, Eeyo 1 is still half the weight of typical ebikes.
Available This Summer
Eeyo 1 will be available in the US and Taiwan in July and in Europe later this summer. To learn more about Eeyo 1, visit https://eeyo.bike. Also follow @eeyobike on Instagram and Twitter to stay up-to-date on the latest news and details.
About Gogoro
Founded in 2011, Gogoro is putting energy into things that matter. With a mission to deliver consumer innovations through an intelligent urban ecosystem that will improve how the world's most populated cities distribute and utilize energy, the company is enabling the transformation of megacities into smart cities. Gogoro is working toward a better future by putting power in the hands of everyone – to move us all forward, faster. For more information, visit www.gogoro.com/press.
Gogoro®, Gogoro Smartscooter™, Gogoro Network™ and Eeyo™ are all registered trademarks of Gogoro, Inc. Kevlar® is a registered trademark of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company. Gates® and Gates Carbon Drive™ are registered trademarks of Gates Corporation. All Rights Reserved. ©2020