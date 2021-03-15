HOUSTON, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) today announced that it will participate at the Bank of America Securities Sports Betting and Online Gaming Field Trip Virtual Conference on March 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Thomas Winter, President, will present on behalf of the Company.

About GNOG

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that is considered a market leader by its peers and was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. GNOG was the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

SOURCE Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc.

