ONEIDA INDIAN NATION HOMELANDS, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the 2021 golf season wraps up, Turning Stone announced today that it has set a new record for the number of guests traveling to Upstate New York to experience its world-class golf courses. The premier destination resort saw a nearly 50% increase in golfers visiting this year, with 45% more golfers booking overnight visits and traveling from 41 different states.
This record-breaking year for golf tourism coincides with a historic level of investments made by the Oneida Indian Nation in the region, including The Cove at Sylvan Beach, a new $25 million vacation destination opening next summer, and significant upgrades at Turning Stone such as an all-new Showroom.
2021 Turning Stone Golf Season by the Numbers:
- Golfers from 41 states visited Turning Stone this year;
- Nearly 50% increase in rounds of golf played;
- 45% increase in overnight stays by golfers;
- Visits from Mid-Atlantic golfers (PA, MD, VA) tripled;
- Visits from Tri-State golfers (NY, NJ, CT) doubled;
- Visits from Southeast golfers doubled.
Turning Stone opened its first 18-hole course – Shenendoah – more than two decades ago and continues to evolve the golf experience. Now with more than 70 golf employees, including many who are PGA Professionals, five golf courses, a state-of-the-art Golf Dome with one of the only indoor short game practice facilities in the country and an expansive Golf Superstore that offers the newest apparel and custom golf fittings, Turning Stone's golf experience has been touted among the best in the country.
"The massive increase we experienced in guests coming from around the county to our region to play golf is more than just a one-year anomaly," said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Oneida Nation Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter. "We have learned from decades of experience that after visiting Upstate New York and seeing everything our region has to offer, guests return year after year. Golf has been a catalyst for transforming Turning Stone into the world-class destination resort it is today and has played an integral role in bringing visitors from all around the world to the region."
Golf at Turning Stone has been attracting new visitors to the region for decades, from the days of the Turning Stone Championship, a four-year PGA Tour event where Dustin Johnson celebrated his first PGA victory, to several years of the Notah Begay III Foundation Challenge that brought thousands of golf fans to Upstate New York to watch golf legends like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Annika Sorenstam and Natalie Gulbis.
"Our record-breaking golf season is an outstanding accomplishment for our employees and regional partners who are all dedicated to ensuring our region is a top golf and tourist destination," said Director of Golf and Recreation Miles Blundell. "Many of our new guests have already rebooked golf trips for next year. Once they visited Turning Stone and saw all of the remarkable recreational activities in our region, guests knew they no longer needed to travel west or overseas to have an exceptional golf experience."
Turning Stone has been recognized by several industry leaders this year for its golf experience, including Golf Digest's Editors' Choice Award for Best Golf Resorts in the Northeast; Golf Channel's Golf Advisor rating Turning Stone's three 18-hole courses as the top three courses in New York; Casino Player Magazine awarded Turning Stone the #1 Best Golf Course in New York; and Northeast Golf Magazine awarding Turning Stone with three of its Best in Golf Awards for Best Travel Resorts & Destinations, Best Public Golf Courses and Best Instructors in New York.
About Turning Stone Resort Casino
A renowned, award-winning destination resort in Upstate New York, the Oneida Indian Nation's Turning Stone Resort Casino features world-class amenities including five hotels, two luxurious spas, five golf courses, more than 20 dining options, a 125,000 square foot Las Vegas-style gaming floor, The Lounge with Caesars Sports, a state-of-the-art sports betting lounge, The Showroom, an intimate concert venue, a 5,000 seat arena and several nightlife venues. Conveniently located 30 miles east of Syracuse at NYS Thruway exit 33, Turning Stone was named the #1 Best Gaming Resort in New York by Casino Player Magazine and the #1 Best Overall Dining in 2021. Turning Stone has also earned the prestigious Forbes Four Star Award for The Lodge, Wildflowers restaurant, TS Steakhouse and Skʌ:nʌ́: Spa, and, for more than a decade, the AAA Four Diamond Award for The Lodge, The Tower Hotel and Wildflowers restaurant.
For more information and reservations, call (315) 361-7711 or (800) 771-7711.
Media Contact
Kelly Abdo, Turning Stone Resort Casino, 315.366.9291, kelly.abdo@turningstone.com
SOURCE Turning Stone Resort Casino