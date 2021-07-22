WILLIAMS, Ariz., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The fast-growing virtual strategic communications agency Trust Relations today announced that Renwick, the athleisure lifestyle brand with a focus on golf, hired the nationwide firm as its agency of record. Renwick originally partnered with Trust Relations in January 2021, to help introduce and launch the brand's first product line to consumer lifestyle, fashion and golf industry spaces, establishing brand recognition and developing industry credibility.
Trust Relations' efforts has supported Renwick with 4,000 orders, selling over 7,000 polos within the first 100-days of the brand's launch and resulting in over $700,000 dollars in gross sales. The agency has also generated over 527,000,000 impressions through secured press placements in articles and product reviews from the brand's target publications including Forbes, New York Post, Life & Style, Golf.com and Golf Digest, as well as reached an audience of over 200,000 social media users through organized influencer campaigns.
Renwick was founded by women, for women. In launching the brand, entrepreneurial sisters Pippa Renwick and Sarah Renwick were inspired by fond memories of their father's soft, bright, preppy golf polos and the relaxed, natural and effortless beauty of their mother. At the same time, they noticed a void in the market for flattering, comfortable and classic golf apparel for women. The Renwick sisters responded by designing an everyday activewear line that gives busy women the flexibility to play nine holes of golf, have a business lunch at the club, pick up kids and cook dinner without having to stop for a change of clothes.
"We hired Trust Relations because of the agency's notable experience with fashion and lifestyle media and past product line launches," said Sarah Renwick, co-founder of Renwick. "The team has helped put our brand on the map within the golf industry highlighting our efforts to offer women more functional, versatile golf clothing that works with any busy lifestyle."
Trust Relations' comprehensive and integrated public relations plan included developing strategic messaging to concisely convey Renwick's brand, managing media relations, product seeding to editors and reporters offering the opportunity to test out the first product line, and leading creative collaborations with target micro-influencers.
"We are thrilled that Trust Relations was able to support these wonderful sisters in launching Renwick, and that we can now say we are part of its continuous and impressive growth," said April Margulies, president and founder of Trust Relations. "We always find it rewarding to help a hardworking, women-owned brand get the word out about the exciting things they're doing. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the Renwick team."
About Trust Relations
Trust Relations, founded in 2019, is a virtual strategic communications firm that creates nimble and proactive "dream teams" for clients through a national network of the industry's best and brightest practitioners. "Trust Relations" is a term coined by President and Founder April Margulies to describe a new approach to strategic communications that focuses on communicating clients' authentic actions, value and goodwill. In technology, trust relationships are an administration and communication link between two domains. In communications, they are a bond of mutual respect between a brand and the people it serves. The firm excels at identifying inspiring ways for clients to show their brand value by identifying supportive proof points and ideating creative activations that demonstrate their unique story and value proposition. For more information, visit http://www.trustrelations.agency.
About Renwick
Renwick is an athletic lifestyle brand dedicated to creating classic staples for the everyday female golfer and clubhouse member. Cultivated by a sister-team of entrepreneurs, ecommerce apparel veterans and golf enthusiasts Pippa Renwick and Sarah Renwick, Renwick Golf provides apparel with a sense of timelessness and purpose for recreational golfers and women with an affinity for the country club lifestyle. From the course to the clubhouse happy hour, Renwick Golf is the answer to what is missing in athleisure. The first product line launches in the spring 2021 and will be available online and in select private club retailers. Learn more at renwickgolf.com.
