SANTA ROSA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic is excited to announce their return this October 5th, 2021 for its 20th anniversary. This charitable event brings together celebrities, players, sponsors, and guests at the beautiful Mayacama Golf Club for a two-day event to raise money for a host of children's charities, including Boys & Girls Club of Sonoma-Marin, The Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, Sonoma Academy Scholorship Foundation, PDI Surgery Center, Santa Rosa Catholic Charities Family Support Center, and The First Tee North Coast.
Mayacama is a sprawling, 675-acre private club located in Sonoma County, featuring a Nicklaus Signature course spread out among the untouched beauty of California's Wine Country. Consistently ranked among Golf Digest's "Top 100 Courses in America", this is one of Jack Nicklaus' absolute best.
The event includes the Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic, where players and celebrities join forces to challenge the course at Mayacama. Celebrities this year include John O'Hurley, Robbie Gould, Brandi Chastain, Jim Craig, Kevin Dillon, Dennis Haysbert, and many, many others. This is followed by a Gala event open to general admission. Here guests enjoy exquisite food prepared by Stellar Catering, a marriage between two Sonoma food powerhouses: Bruce Riezenman, one of California wine country's top chefs and authors, founder of green-certified Park Avenue Catering; and Ari Weiswasser, fellow CIA-graduate, who cut his culinary teeth in Paul Liebrandt's Corton and Thomas Keller's French Laundry. Entertainment this year features Kenny Metcalf as Elton John, highlighting the early years of this rock icon through signature outfits, style, and songs.
The Live Auction features wines poured by Jackson Family Wines, Draxton Wines, Benovia, and the Mayacama Vintner members. There are some truly amazing lots up for bidding this year, including a bucket-list golf trip to Scotland, a culinary experience in the big easy with restauranteur Dickie Brennan, a meet and greet with country music star Blake Shelton, and an all-access, behind-the-ropes experience at a major network event with golf great Notah Begay.
Although registration for the Golf Classic is currently full, limited seats are still available for the Gala event and auction. Prices are $200 per person, or $1800 per table (seats 10). Tickets are available online at https://www.theschulz.org/tickets/registration/
About The Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic: Now in its 20th year, the Schulz Celebrity Golf Classic is the premier charitable event in Sonoma County, and has given back nearly $10,000,000 to the charities in our organization. The Schulz has combined the beauty of the California wine country, the challenge of a truly unique golf course, the dedication of local community and business leaders, and the enthusiasm of sports and entertainment Celebrities.
