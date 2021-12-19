PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Goodwell Co., a leader in innovative and sustainable oral care products, teamed up again with soccer star Lauren Barnes of Seattle's OL Reign and her eco-friendly "MAD Kits" (Make A Difference) to continue saving our beautiful planet. This time, they're joined by Players for the Planet (PFTP), founded by former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Chris Dickerson in their beach clean-up community event in the Dominican Republic this month. The "Battling Clean-Up" initiative began as a reaction to the plastic waste crisis in the Dominican Republic, captured in the short documentary "Plastic Wave" in 2018. This jumpstarted the program which now involves professional athletes, diplomats, local officials and partners to improve waste management by organizing clean up events in the area. As part of this cooperative effort, "Mini MAD Kits On-the-Go" were provided for all those who traveled and participated in the event.
"Through the power of sports and community, we have a great opportunity and responsibility to help protect and restore our planet," says Lauren Barnes, star defender of the NWSL's OL Reign. "I'm so thrilled we could distribute our 'Mini MAD Kits On-the-Go' for everyone that joined the clean-up event to help keep the Dominican Republic beautiful."
Goodwell donated a quantity of bamboo toothbrushes and Goodfloss to be included in these travel kits (stocked only with eco-friendly products from companies that have a proven track record of sustainability) that meet the everyday needs of a professional athlete and their demanding and frequent travel schedules during game seasons. Launched last April during Earth Month, these kits are Lauren's creation in response to her commitment to sustainability and to "make a difference" seeing the amount of waste involved with team travel across North America.
"We love supporting like-minded individuals and organizations in our sustainability commitment, and celebrate the important work that Lauren Barnes and Players for the Planet are doing to help protect our planet," says Patrick Triato, Founder and CEO of Goodwell.
About Players for the Planet
Players for the Planet (PFTP) was founded by former Major League Baseball (MLB) player Chris Dickerson with the goal of uniting professional athletes to create positive change for the environment. The organization connects professional athletes, sports teams and other groups with actionable opportunities to serve and protect the planet. It also supports the professional sports industry in becoming a leading example of ecologically conscious, environmentally responsible and sustainable practices worldwide through this movement. For more information follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Goodwell
Launched in 2014, Goodwell Co. is on a mission to redefine the oral care category with purpose. With a full line of toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss and accessories, all products are dentist recommended, design centered and as sustainable as possible from start to finish – compostable, recyclable and always plastic-free packaging. Winner of Fast Company's World Changing Ideas Awards and the 2021 SELF Healthy Beauty Awards, Goodwell is a certified Climate Neutral Company, offers a take-back program to help customers reduce landfill waste and partners with EcoCart to provide a carbon negative order option for online customers. Products are available online at Goodwell Co. and in select retailers nationwide. To learn more, visit Goodwell Co. and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
Media Contact for Goodwell
Roberta Tsang, RTPR
971.271.8089
Media Contact
Roberta Tsang, Goodwell Co., 971.271.8089, hello@goodwell.co
SOURCE Goodwell Co.