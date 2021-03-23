HOUSTON, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Established in 1998, Porter's highly acclaimed program is relocating to its new 12,000-square-foot indoor training facility at 15122 Highway 6 in Rosharon, Texas to further elevate the academy's one-on-one and team instructional programs, competitive year-round select and travel baseball and softball teams, interactive virtual learning platform, clinics, elite training camps and development summits, as well as multi-sports camps and retreats.
The academy's state-of-the-art facilities includes five hitting tunnels, a pitching development center, a multi-purpose turf field, a dedicated space for strength and conditioning, a broadcast media training center and two event rooms.
Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy has earned an enviable reputation for its leading development and skills program for select and showcase teams. Team tryouts for summer 2021 will begin on Sunday, April 25 for 8U and 10U local and national travel teams, and 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U local, national and international showcase and travel teams. Player evaluations will be conducted by impartial baseball professionals, including Chicago Cubs scout and college baseball hall of famer Toney Howell; Chicago Cubs scout Trey Forkerway; former Major League Baseball (MLB) player and Atlanta Braves scout Ralph "Road Runner" Garr; Dan Jennings, former MLB scout, general manager and manager of the Miami Marlins, and the current special assistant to the general manager of the Washington Nationals; Ricky Bennett, Pittsburgh Pirates scout and former MLB relief pitcher and left fielder; and Brian Bridges, national crosschecker for the San Francisco Giants and former director of scouting for the Atlanta Braves. A comprehensive tryout schedule is posted on the academy's website.
Upon placement on a select or showcase team, each player identifies the StarClub membership level aligned with their personal goals, in-season and off-season practice and training objectives, and unique strength and conditioning needs. StarClub membership provides discounts on camps and clinics, private and group instructions, and Team Shop merchandise, and ensures priority registration for all academy programs and special events. All membership levels, detailed on the academy's website, cover travel team fees.
Reflecting the impact of its holistic development process, Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy's exemplary, time-proven system has helped student-athletes secure more than $20 million in scholarships since its launch 23 years ago. Importantly, alumni players have consistently become distinguished champions in the spaces they occupy.
"Our desire to help student-athletes champion all aspects of life has never wavered," Porter emphasized.
Unique to Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy is its one-of-a-kind approach that places an unprecedented focus on skills development for players at all stages of play, from five-year-old newcomers to the game, to league players and student-athletes at all ages and levels, and college and professional athletes sharpening their skills. Players are evaluated annually via a 10-point assessment that provides critiques and actionable solutions for improvement.
Every team is coached by two professionals, including instructional leagues and local, national and international select and showcase teams for 8U, 10U, 12U, 14U, 16U and 18U. Players can also receive private instruction and have members-only access to the academy's extension range of player amenities focused on the whole person.
"Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy provides the most comprehensive, individualized instruction and education available in baseball development today," Porter said. "Our innovative training programs and whole-person educational curriculum give our athletes a distinct advantage over their counterparts."
The academy's impressive roster of coaches and educators includes professionals with impressive histories as baseball players, coaches, teachers and managers at the highest levels. Joining Porter, who has walked the talk as a former MLB player, coach and manager of the Houston Astros, are James Rodney "J.R." Richard, former MLB starting pitcher, inductee in the inaugural class of the Houston Astros Hall of Fame and a dynamic force in helping establish baseball programs for children; Trenidad Hubbard, former MLB player with the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves; Tarrik Brock, former professional baseball player and current first-base coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates; John Cotton, 2000 Olympic baseball team designated hitter and gold medalist, and a professional baseball player for 18 years; second baseman and shortstop Chris Wolfe, who was drafted by the Oakland A's and is an alumni of Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy; outfielder Charlton Jimerson, who hit a home run on his first at-bat in the MLB as a Houston Astro and later played for the Seattle Mariners; Marcus Chandler, former All-Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) at Southern University and drafted by the Kansas City Royals; Gabriel Babineaux, a former Jackson State standout, relief pitcher and alumni of Porter's baseball academy; Albert "Al" Bennett, former pitcher drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies; Dave Trembley, former director of player development for the Atlanta Braves and former manager of the Baltimore Orioles; Trey Talley, who brings first-hand experience as an alumni of the academy; and Josh Leblanc, also an academy alumni and a former Anaheim Angels draft pick following his All-SWAC performance at Southern University.
In addition to the development program's professional coaching staff, players receive periodic instruction from special guests. Among them are Willie Randolph, former second baseman and co-captain of the New York Yankees, six-time All-Star and six-time World Series champion; Ron Washington, former manager of the Texas Rangers, current third-base coach of the Atlanta Braves and who played a significant role in the events of the book and movie titled "Moneyball;" Danny Graves, two-time All-Star pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds and the only Vietnam-born player in MLB history; Lance Johnson, All-Star and former White Sox, Mets and Cubs center fielder, the only player in MLB history to lead both the American and National Leagues in hits and the first player in MLB history to lead his league in triples for four consecutive years; Steve Foster, former Cincinnati Reds pitcher and current pitching coach for the Colorado Rockies; Fredi Gonzalez, former manager of the Florida Marlins and Atlanta Braves, and current coach for the Baltimore Orioles; Jonny Gomes, former Boston Red Sox left fielder, designated hitter and World Series champion; Adam Everett, drafted by the Boston Red Sox and a former Houston Astros shortstop; Roosevelt Brown, former outfielder with the Chicago Cubs; Bobby Jones, former left-handed All-Star pitcher drafted by the New York Mets; and Bryant "Bry" Nelson, former MLB infielder and a member of the Atlantic League 1,000 Hit Club.
"The differentiating factor between this program and others is simple: It sets the bar for how champions are developed, and we accomplish that through a whole-person approach spearheaded by me and other accomplished baseball professionals who have proven themselves on the playing field," Porter added. "This program sets the bar that others aspire to reach by developing champions in life and sports."
Porter's program recognizes that while many players are blessed with natural ability, only those who champion their ability can maximize their productivity. As such, academy athletes are guided to reach their full potential by embracing the commitment and challenges of the program's intense, intentional and innovative process that develops athletic skills, builds discipline and enhances educational bandwidth.
For players, student-athletes, coaches and parents seeking the highest level of understanding and interaction with accomplished baseball professionals, the academy's CLUBHOUSE membership is a national members-only baseball community that meets monthly to interact with current and former MLB players, coaches, managers and executives who break down fundamentals, discuss the game and share their wisdom, experiences and insights. In addition to guest speakers, CLUBHOUSE membership also offers interactive learning and instructional videos. Monthly CLUBHOUSE events are held in-person at the academy and are streamed live to members who participate remotely.
"Sports is an institution of higher learning, and Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy provides a one-of-a-kind opportunity for players to take their skills, games and lives to the highest level," Porter observed.
To share their skills and expertise, and to give back to the community, Porter and members of the academy's coaching staff host free annual coaching clinics for local Little League coaches.
Details about Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy, team tryouts, StarClub memberships and CLUBHOUSE opportunities are available at boporterfutureallstarsbaseball.com. Program information and timely updates are posted on the academy's Facebook at Bo Porter's Future All-Stars Baseball Development Academy, Instagram at @boporterbaseball, Twitter at @boporterbaseba1 and LinkedIn at Bo Porter Future All-Stars Baseball.
