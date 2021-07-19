NEW YORK, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Robert J. Ivanhoe, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and Senior Chairman of the Global Real Estate Practice, will be honored at Friends of the Israel Defense Force (FIDF)'s 9th Annual Real Estate and Financial Services Golf Outing on July 26 at Glen Oaks Country Club, in Old Westbury, NY.
Ivanhoe is being honored by FIDF for his long-standing support and philanthropic contributions to the organization. He frequently attends FIDF events that focus on real estate in addition to the organization's National Gala. FIDF's mission is to "offer educational, cultural, recreational, and social services programs and facilities that provide hope, purpose, and life-changing support for the soldiers who protect Israel and Jews worldwide," according to its website. Ivanhoe sits on the affinity division board and attended the organization's real estate mission to Israel in 2017.
At Greenberg Traurig, Ivanhoe concentrates his practice in sophisticated real estate structures, financings, workouts, restructurings, acquisitions, and dispositions of all asset classes of real estate. He is actively involved in real estate industry current affairs and is regularly asked to write and lecture on industry topics. Ivanhoe has been recognized by Chambers and Partners USA, The New York Observer and Real Estate New York as one of the leading real estate attorneys in New York City and throughout the United States. He has represented numerous nationally recognized owner/developer and institutional lender/investor clients domestically and internationally for more than 30 years; he is also a member of Greenberg Traurig's executive committee, board of directors, and operating committee. Additionally, Ivanhoe is a Global Trustee of The Urban Land Institute.
About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm's real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive counsel for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of more than 400 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The group's clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners. The firm's real estate team advises clients on a variety of matters across a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity and debt and the hybrids.
About Greenberg Traurig, LLP: Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GT), has approximately 2200 attorneys in 40 locations in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. GT has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, diversity, and innovation, and is consistently among the largest firms in the U.S. on the Law360 400 and among the Top 20 on the Am Law Global 100. The firm is net carbon neutral with respect to its office energy usage and Mansfield Rule 3.0 Certified. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com
Media Contact
Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 305-579-0832, walkere@gtlaw.com
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP