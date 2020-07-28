WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Gear Inc. has announced the introduction of the Elephant's Foot Quilt. The quilt is a short, wrap around version of their popular Aries Quilt used by backpackers and thru-hikers. The Elephant's Foot targets users that desire to go ultra-ultra light.
Dr. Gary Benninger, founder and President of Gryphon Gear® noted that "Mountaineers have historically used Elephant's Foot sleeping bags in conjunction with expedition parkas to save weight and to endure bivouac conditions during summit assaults. By applying this idea to our quilts, we are able to further reduce the base weight for the backpacker and thru-hiker."
"Our 45-degree (Fahrenheit) Elephant's Foot weighs less than 9 ounces. By coupling it with a light-weight jacket or sweater, which the thru-hiker would normally carry in his pack, he or she is able to reduce their base weight by approximately 0.5 pounds. This represents a significant savings," commented Pierce Fitzpatrick, Gryphon Gear® Resident Gear Tester.
Gryphon Gear® manufactures and sells premium down quilts and sleeping bags to thru-hikers, backpackers and mountaineers. The company was founded and is run by people that have extensive backpacking and climbing experience and the technical ability to translate that experience into innovative products.
Gryphon Gear Inc. is a Michigan registered company. All Gyrphon Gear® products are designed and manufactured in the USA using globally sourced materials. Visit Gryphon Gear® at www.gryphongear.com.
"MORE DOWN, MORE LOFT, MORE WARMTH™"
