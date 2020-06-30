FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For athletes, kinesiology tape has made a major difference in recovery time and comfort during performance. The publicity it receives from athletes has jettisoned kinesiology tape into an upward earning pattern with demand soaring, and profits set to hit over $300 Million in less than five years.
Sports Medicine brand Gsport is ready for the challenge of supplying products to the U.S. sports medicine market, bringing 20 years of expertise to their US expansion. Since 2003, Gsport has been designing, creating, and shipping high-quality sports medicine products throughout the world. Now, American consumers can find their kinesiology tape for sale through a host of online retailers.
Gsport knows they're not the only player in the field of sports medicine, but their extensive commitment to science-based research places them ahead of their competition. With more than 15 years in business, Gsport has had the advantage of time and experience to perfect their product and build an impressive research and development team.
The company's strength is in their commitment to creating not only a high-quality product, but a user-friendly one. From their packaging to their materials, Gsport knows that preventative medicine only works if customers are able to use it correctly.
That's why Gsport makes pre-cut muscle tape, a highly specialized product which is cut into specific shapes, designed for easy application on specific parts of the body. Additionally, Gsport also sells the traditional type of kinesiology tape, which comes in rolls.
Pre-cut tape is ideal for customers who do not have the medical expertise to correctly apply kinesiology tape on their own, without specific instruction. Pre-cut tape does not require the same level of expert application, which is important because if the correct amount of tension is not applied, then the tape is more decoration, than sports medicine.
Kinesiology tape works by gently lifting the skin in the areas where it's placed so that the muscle beneath it experiences increased circulation. Correct application is key because the direction that the tape faces on the body has a lot to do with how it pulls and affects the skin and muscle. While applying kinesiology tape can be learned by just about anyone, it takes a lot of practice to apply it like a health professional.
By designing pre-cut strips of tape in shapes intended for different body parts, Gsport takes the guesswork out of using this extremely popular product.
Gsport makes products that are fast and easy to use, for both healthcare professionals and athletes of all levels. Their quality and product diversity have propelled them into another year of expansion as they extend their reach both online and in stores.
Please direct inquiries to:
Frasier Groden
(954) 738-3427
242664@email4pr.com